ROANOKE, W.Va. — The Hurricane-based Center for Rural Health Development will host the annual Appalachian Health Leadership Forum later this month at a Lewis County landmark.
Rural health care leaders, community residents and organizations and public health board and executive leaders will attend the gathering on April 28 and 29 at the Stonewall Resort and Conference Center in Roanoke. They and other attendees will discuss how to govern their organizations, how to work with others in their communities to improve civic health and economic opportunities, and other topics.
Presentations will include “Improving Health and Well-Being in West Virginia Communities Through Sustained Investments” and “Faith as a Civic Muscle for Mercy and Justice,” along with several keynote addresses and an interactive Governance Clinic.
The annual Rural Health Awards Reception and Dinner will start at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28. It will be followed by a keynote address by Renee Thompson, “Eight Attributes of a Healthy Work Culture: Strategies for Leaders — Attributes One Through Four.”
The forum has been approved for a total of 12.5 contact hours for physicians, nurses and pharmacists, as well as being approved by the American College of Healthcare Executives for a total of 12.5 hours of ACHE Qualified Education credits.
The CAMC Institute for Academic Medicine, Vandalia Health, Boone Memorial Health, Mountain Health Network, the West Virginia Office of Rural Health, the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, the West Virginia Highmark Foundation, the Logan Healthcare Foundation, and the Marshall University School of Medicine, Center for Rural Health are among the 2023 health leadership forum sponsors.
Registration for the forum is due by Friday, April 14.
For additional details regarding the forum, including the agenda and room block information, visit wvruralhealth.org.
Room reservations can be made at the Stonewall Resort and Conference Center by calling 888-278-8150.
