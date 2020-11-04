HUNTINGTON — There are few things under our control when it comes to the novel coronavirus, but eliminating the harmful stigma associated with the virus is within our power.
Social stigma in the context of health is the negative association between a person or group of people who share certain characteristics and a specific disease, according to the World Health Organization. Stigma can lead people to hide their illness, prevent them from getting tested and prevent people from adopting healthy behaviors, like wearing masks.
From elementary school students to health care workers, COVID-19 diagnosis, quarantine and isolation can impact anyone’s mental health.
“It’s OK to feel frustrated and fatigued from all this,” said Dr. Andrea Lauffer, health officer for Cabell County Schools and a Marshall Health pediatrician. “That’s all normal. But we have to continue to band together as a community and nation, and wear a mask and socially distance. It is an act of love to your neighbor. Be gentle on yourself when you are feeling frustrated, and stay the course.”
According to the WHO, the level of stigma associated with COVID-19 is based on three main factors: It is a disease that’s new and for which there are still many unknowns; people are often afraid of the unknown; and it is easy to associate that fear with “others.”
In West Virginia, the system has been designed so schools are closed once case numbers reach a certain threshold. While Cabell County has had no “outbreaks” of the virus as defined by the West Virginia Department of Education, some schools have closed for a short time after students or staff were found positive. More than 100 students and staff are quarantined in the county as of Friday after being in contact with someone who is positive.
Vera McCormick, a music teacher at Milton Elementary School, told the Cabell County Board of Education at their most recent meeting that a student came up to her and said he had just gotten out of quarantine.
“I could see the shame on his face,” Miller said. “They feel bad because they might have made somebody sick. And I thought, ‘Is that what we’ve become? Is that what we’re doing?’”
The story, when posed in a question to Gov. Jim Justice, made the governor sad.
“Just think for a second about this. The most powerful man in the whole world ended up with COVID,” Justice said, referring to President Donald Trump. “That tells us just this: This is everywhere. No one should feel shame. There is no place for that, no place for anyone to drop their head or any shame, because it’s everywhere.”
State health officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said a COVID-19 diagnosis has almost become a scarlet letter attached to the person.
“People are often blamed for having the diagnosis as if it is their fault that they caught the disease,” Amjad said.
“Maybe they didn’t wear a mask, or went to a bar or restaurant. We have to remember that regardless of how someone got the disease that it is in no way a reason to bully that person. In today’s society and social media and this right ‘to know’ everyone’s business, it seems that people have lost their privacy. Despite HIPAA laws, it is easy to know who is out due to COVID-19 because of small communities.”
Amjad said one way to combat stigma is to take time away from social media and get away from the “need to know” attitude.
“Because when it comes to contact tracing, the people who do need to know are contacted,” she said.
“And when it comes down to it, we all need to protect ourselves with what we know helps — masks, social distancing and avoiding crowds,” she continued. “If someone does end up with COVID-19, just like any disease — of course they don’t deserve it and it’s not their fault. We must continue to support them physically and mentally.
“This is a disease that will be with us for a long time. And unless (we) have walked in their shoes, so to speak, we cannot possibly know how they feel.”
Lauffer said everyone needs to show grace to themselves and others.
“These are difficult times,” she said. “We are almost through 2020 and we’ve been dealing with this since early spring. People are fatigued and frustrated, and that’s understandable. I want to remind everyone it’s a marathon, not a sprint.”
For children, both Lauffer and Amjad said it’s important to talk to them and continue to gently remind them why the safety measures, like quarantine, are important.
“Quarantine is a safety measure. It doesn’t mean you will get sick,” Lauffer said. “I would tell parents to gently reassure that this is just a safety measure to make sure others don’t get sick and (the child) doesn’t get sick. Kids need that comfort of knowing that teachers, adults, caregivers in their lives are looking out for them. We are doing everything we can to protect them.”
If students are having mental health issues, counselors are available in the schools to assist families. Lauffer said it’s important for caregivers to provide a safe space for their children to express how they are feeling.
“It’s difficult to grasp what’s going on, even for adults sometimes,” Lauffer said. “You want to make sure children have someone they can talk (to) about their concerns or fears.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says everyone can prevent stigma by knowing the facts about the virus and sharing them with others in the community.