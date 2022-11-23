The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

As the holidays approach and cold weather sets in over West Virginia, health officials are urging caution, saying conditions are right for a health “tri-demic” to hit the state and nation.

Influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory diseases have already left hospitals in the Kanawha Valley and beyond full, said Dr. Steven Eshenaur, health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. Protection, however, is available through vaccination.

