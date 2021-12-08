HUNTINGTON — The American Heart Association has renewed funding for an undergraduate research program at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Directed by Nalini Santanam, Ph.D., the program encourages cardiovascular research among undergraduate students in West Virginia and surrounding states.
The three-year grant renewal will provide competitive summer internships for undergraduate students enrolled full-time at Marshall University and neighboring institutions. The internship includes a $6,000 stipend for five students each year and the opportunity to conduct research in state-of-the-art facilities alongside experienced faculty.
Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide. Likewise, in West Virginia, high prevalence of obesity and diabetes compounds the rates of cardiovascular disease.
Santanam, a professor of biomedical sciences, said the program provides a great opportunity for students to participate in meaningful research.
“This experience will not only improve their knowledge in cardiovascular diseases but also enhance their understanding of how to perform translational research,” she said in a news release. “We look forward to continuing to grow the network of future junior researchers here in West Virginia through this program.”
Since the grant was first awarded in 2015, more than 25 student researchers have participated in the program at Marshall.
Some of the research that previous students performed included deciphering genetic linkages to obesity and diabetes; understanding the role of Na+ K+ ATPase in cardiac function; investigating the role of non-coding RNAs in cardiac fat; and studying the effects of dietary or exercise interventions on behavior modifications.
