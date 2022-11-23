The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Herbert Hoover quarterback Dane Hatfield (13) looks to pass against Winfield as Winfield’s Jaxson Cunningham (72) closes in.

 CHRIS DORST | HD Media

WINFIELD — Herbert Hoover quarterback Dane Hatfield didn’t let losing a fumble late in the fourth quarter of a Class AA playoff quarterfinal faze him in a 27-26 win over Winfield Friday night at Generals Stadium.

With the game tied at 20 and two minutes left in regulation, the sophomore fumbled deep in Huskies territory, Winfield recovered and Generals senior running back Bray Boggs later scored to give Class AA No. 1-seeded Winfield (10-2) a 26-20 lead with 1:32 on the clock. The Generals’ attempt at a 2-point conversion failed.

