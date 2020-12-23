HUNTINGTON — In looking at Marshall football’s Class of 2021, the story is as much about what the Herd and head coach Doc Holliday didn’t do as what they did do.
What the Herd did do was address some direct needs with the nine guys signed during Wednesday’s early signing period for National Signing Day.
What Holliday and his staff did not do was pigeonhole themselves into a situation where they signed so many players that they did not have room to maximize their roster.
“We have positioned ourselves that, once we find out what our roster is and going to be for next year, to move forward,” Holliday said.
COVID-19 has impacted recruiting in several ways, which forced Holliday and his staff to evaluate the routes that they take toward the Class of 2021.
In addition to coaches not being able to go on the road for in-home visits and players not being able to conduct normal recruiting visits to campus, the NCAA allowed for 2020 student-athletes to be granted an extra year of eligibility, which also factors in.
With Holliday and staff focused on a Conference USA championship this Friday, the plan was put into motion to fill needs with the early signing period while keeping options open for the future when decisions, such as how many players are returning for 2021, have been made after the season ends.
“At this point, there’s zero seniors on our football team, so as a staff, you have to evaluate that and see who is coming back once this season is over before you can move forward, as far as recruiting goes,” Holliday said.
Holliday, who is known best for his recruiting prowess, said he feels there will be many mistakes made in this recruiting cycle due to the complications, so patience was his stance in dealing with the scenarios facing college programs in the Class of 2021.
“There’s just so many great players that are going to be out there once this early signing period is over,” Holliday said.
That did not keep the Herd from signing several players who will be impact kids in the future for the team.
Marshall signed three offensive linemen to bolster a group that currently has seven seniors — all of which are able to return next season if they choose to do so.
Offensive line coach Greg Adkins is also the recruiting coordinator, and Adkins discussed the methodology that he and Holliday decided on once the NCAA announced the extra year of eligibility for all 2020 student-athletes.
The offensive line signees were junior college linemen Tyshawn Hurst and Will Bonkavich, along with Ohio product Eric Meeks.
“We felt like, between the (next) two years, you are going to lose seven guys in the room, so we kind of balanced it out and I felt like if we lost a bunch of them, we at least better have a couple older kids in this particular class,” Adkins said.
Marshall will also likely add two more offensive linemen for the Class of 2020 in February’s National Signing Day ceremony — both of which are local products with Huntington’s Billy Ross transferring from North Carolina and Spring Valley’s Bryce Biggs also committed.
Local players are a point of emphasis for Holliday and his staff, and the Herd got two of the best at their respective positions on Wednesday when Poca running back Ethan Payne and Morgantown punter John McConnell signed.
Payne was the 2019 Kennedy Award winner after a record-setting season with the Dots, but his 2020 season was limited due to COVID-19.
There had been questions regarding where he would play at Marshall, but Adkins confirmed that Payne is coming to Marshall as a running back.
While many speculated his position at Marshall when he committed, Adkins said the staff was all in agreement that running back is where they see him for the Herd.
That doesn’t mean that his versatility hasn’t been noticed as an asset for the future, as well, though.
“There was not really any talk about him doing anything else other than that, but he’s such a good athlete and a tough kid, that I’m sure he’d be able to play a number of different positions if we asked him to do that and probably would be willing to do that if we did ask him,” Adkins said. “Our plan right now is to play him at running back.”
McConnell signed on Wednesday in what is an impressive move that shows how highly thought of that the Morgantown High school standout was.
Ranked No. 5 nationally for punters by Chris Sailer Kicking, McConnell earned a scholarship as a specialist — something that does not usually happen until spending a couple of years as a walk-on.
With high-major interest from the likes of Auburn, Kentucky, Georgia and West Virginia, Holliday offered the highly-touted punter to ensure the future of his special teams unit.
In addition to the offensive line and those in-state connections, Marshall perhaps has an intriguing story developing with another of its December signees.
Linebacker Tyriek Bell comes to Marshall from Saddleback College in California after amassing 79 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss there.
It is what Bell did prior to the field that is impressive, though.
Out of high school in Blythewood, South Carolina, Bell opted to join the Marines and was deployed to China and Korea before coming back to the United States to continue his aspirations of a football career.
“There’s a lot of interest in him out there and once you watch him play, you’re going to see why,” Holliday said. “We’re excited about him. You talk about somebody that will bring great leadership to that defense, I’d say he’s got all that because of what he’s done.”
Other signees for the Herd on Wednesday included Kentucky defensive lineman Darion Dearinger, Florida linebacker Isaiah Finnie and Ohio dual-threat quarterback Cam Fancher.