HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s football team found itself ranked in the initial College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night.
Marshall (7-0) was ranked No. 21 in the initial rankings, which were released at 7 p.m. in a nationally-televised show on ESPN.
It marked the second time in history that Marshall has been a part of the rankings and the first time that the team has seen its name called in the initial rankings of the year.
Alabama was ranked No. 1 in Tuesday’s initial rankings while Notre Dame was No. 2. Clemson came in at No. 3 and Ohio State was No. 4.
While the Thundering Herd’s ranking of No. 21 offers it some respect, the Herd still finds itself third in the race for the coveted Group of Five spot within the New Year’s Six bowls.
The top-ranked team from the Group of Five earns a berth into the New Year’s Six bowl games, which include the CFP semifinals.
Cincinnati, a member of the American Athletic Conference, is tops among Group of Five programs coming in at No. 7 in the initial rankings.
The lone other Group of Five program ranked ahead of Marshall is Coastal Carolina, a member of the Sun Belt Conference who was No. 20 in Tuesday’s rankings.
Tulsa, also a member of the American Athletic Conference, is the other Group of Five team ranked, coming in at No. 25.
Several national outlets consider BYU — ranked No. 14 — as a Group of Five program, but the Cougars are not considered a G5 school and, as an independent, are not eligible for the Group of Five’s spot in the New Year’s Six bowls.
For Marshall, it was the continuation of what has been a banner year for the Thundering Herd program.
Marshall’s only other time in the College Football Playoff rankings came in Week 14 of the 2014 season when the Herd was ranked No. 24.
That ranking preceded a 67-66 home loss to Western Kentucky that ended the Herd’s perfect season. Marshall went on to win the Conference USA Championship and the inaugural Boca Raton Bowl to finish 13-1 on the season.
While Marshall found itself ranked in the initial rankings on Tuesday, the ranking within the College Football Playoff rankings was much lower than their rankings in the Associated Press Poll or Amway Coaches Poll, which has been released each week this season.
Currently, Marshall is ranked No. 17 in the AP Poll and No. 16 in the Amway Coaches Poll.
The College Football Playoff rankings are scheduled to be released each Tuesday for the next three weeks before the final rankings are announced on Sunday, Dec. 20.
Marshall will not play again before the next rankings comes out.
The Herd is currently in the second of two consecutive weeks off from games.
Marshall is scheduled to return to action at noon on Dec. 5 against Rice at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.