HOOVER, Ala. — Marshall cross country landed three runners on the All-Conference USA team for the first time since 2016 Saturday at the C-USA Cross Country Championships at Veterans Park hosted by UAB.
The women’s team finished eighth out of 13 schools, its best team finish since 2016 with a point total of 181, which is the lowest in school history. The men’s team finished eighth out of 11 programs with a total of 190 points.
Redshirt junior Kyleigh Edwards and sophomore Abby Herring became the first Marshall women’s runners to earn All-Conference USA honors since 2016, when Andrea Porter and Adriana Cook each earned All-C-USA recognition (top-21). Edwards finished 12th and Herring finished 14th, both of which placed on the second-team all-conference team.
Edwards’ 12th place finish at the Conference USA Championships earned her the best finish at the meet in school history, surpassing Marian Brooks’ 13th place finish in 2006.
Edwards’ 6K time of 21:52.95 and Herring’s time of 22:12.24 each were personal records.
Sophomore Jacob Birurakis finished 20th in the men’s 8K with a personal record time of 25:08.06, which earned him third-team All-C-USA. The Thundering Herd men’s program has landed at least one runner on the All-C-USA team for five straight seasons dating back to 2016.
The trio of Edwards, Herring and Birurakis earned the Marshall program three members on the all-conference team, matching the most in school history from 2016 when Porter, Cook and Daniel Green each placed on the team.
Rounding out the top-five for each side were mainly underclassmen. For the men: sophomore Evan White (36th), sophomore Brett Armbruster (41st), sophomore Ronnie Saunders (46th) and junior Christian Bradford (47th).
Following Edwards and Herring in the top-five for the women were freshman Tori Dotson (34th), sophomore Sydney Smith (56th) and junior Madelyn Garrison (65th).