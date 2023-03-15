The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall takes on James Madison during an NCAA men’s basketball game, Feb. 22, at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Va.

HUNTINGTON — A historic season has come to a crashing halt for the Marshall men’s basketball team.

A loss in the regular season finale took the Thundering Herd out of the running for a regular season conference title and, in turn, an automatic bid to the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) and a loss in the quarterfinal round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament cut the team’s goal of making an NCAA Tournament short.

