HUNTINGTON — There’s something about Cam Henderson Center that Toledo’s Marreon Jackson loves.
After being held in check for much of the contest, Jackson scored 14 of his 23 points in overtime to lead the Rockets to a 96-87 win over Marshall, which suffered its first loss of the season.
Jackson hit consecutive 3-pointers to start overtime and Marshall never got closer than five points in the extra session after rallying to force overtime.
It continued a streak of success that Jackson and the Rockets have seen in Huntington in recent visits.
“He’s a senior and he’s made plays,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “He’s been a very good guard for them for four years. I told him before the game I was going to send him a graduation present and get him out of there. He might come back with that COVID (rule), so I might have to see him again.”
Toledo took an 80-70 lead on Jackson’s first 3-pointer of the game with 3:55 left, but the Herd went on a 10-0 run, capped by a backdoor pass from Andrew Taylor to Taevion Kinsey, who flushed it home to tie the game.
Marshall had a chance to win the game in regulation, but a drive by Jarrod West was deflected by Jackson.
“They played better than us, really,” West said. “That’s all it was. They played better than us and we still had a shot at the end of the game to win it, and I didn’t make that shot. It’s a tough loss.”
The Rockets nearly won the game in transition off the miss as Toledo got the rebound and had two players downcourt, but a relay pass that would’ve led to a game-winning layup was errant, sending the game to overtime.
Toledo was the aggressor throughout the contest, never letting Marshall go on one of its lengthy runs that have been the signature of the early-season start.
Marshall started the second half with a 13-2 run to take its largest lead at 52-46 on a 3-pointer by Kinsey, but Kinsey later got his third and fourth fouls in quick order as the Rockets started to turn the game.
Toledo used an 18-5 run to retake the lead with second-chance opportunities and conversions at the rim. The Rockets finished with a 46-32 advantage on points in the paint and topped the Herd in points off turnovers (23-14) and second-chance points (14-6).
Kinsey led Marshall with 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists while Mikel Beyers added 14 points. Jarrod West and Jannson Williams each had 13 points as well. West had six assists and Williams added five blocks in the loss.
Toledo took a 42-39 lead at the half after guard Spencer Littleson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in transition.
The shot came after Marshall had a chance to hold for the last possession, but put up a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left, which led to a Toledo rebound and run-out.
It was the final of mental errors in a half full of them for the Herd as the team looked frustrated and settled for trying to go one-on-one on the offensive end instead of cycling through for rhythm shots within its offense.
“Their switching threw us off a lot and we didn’t do a good job of executing,” West said.
“We got caught up in a lot of one-on-one game,” Kinsey said.
At one point, Marshall missed nine straight field goals as Toledo maintained a lead that it built early on.
It was a missed opportunity for the Herd, who was able to get Setric Millner — the leading scorer for the Rockets — into foul trouble early. Millner missed the final nine minutes of the first half after picking up his third foul on a made 3-pointer by Beyers, who had 11 points to lead Marshall early.
Ryan Rollins added 16 points and 13 rebounds for Toledo (5-3) in the win. Millner added 15 points while J.T. Shumate added 12 points and eight rebounds — six offensive.