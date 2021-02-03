HUNTINGTON — Earlier this week, the message was clear from Marshall’s men’s basketball team.
The Herd had momentum after a weekend sweep at FIU and looked forward to building momentum with a home series against Florida Atlantic.
It was the theme of everyone spoken to: head coach Dan D’Antoni and guards Jarrod West, Taevion Kinsey, Andrew Taylor and forward Darius George.
The Herd could feel its momentum changing and its rhythm starting to come back.
Less than 24 hours after those players spoke about it, though, COVID-19 forged another interruption for the Herd — this time, a weekend series being postponed due to issues at Florida Atlantic with contact tracing.
“It’s tough, man,” West said. “Tough times right now. We’ve just got to adapt and adjust. We’ve played six conference games and five have been on the road. It would’ve been nice to play at home this week. I feel like we had a good weekend at FIU and had a chance to come back home and get a couple more wins, but unfortunately, it’s just part of it right now. That’s just what we have to deal with.”
It added another dimension of frustration to the Herd’s already taxing season.
Still, Marshall’s players looked for the positives through that frustration.
“It’s been a great year as far as practicing and having a lot of time since we have games being canceled,” George said. “We just have to keep locking in for the next opponent. It doesn’t matter if it is home or it’s away.”
The good news about this particular weekend layoff is that Marshall’s team was able to practice throughout the lapse in games — something it was not able to do earlier this season when the Herd’s own issues with COVID-19 and contact tracing left much of the team off the court for two weeks.
“This time around, it is a little better because it’s not us,” West said. “Obviously, you don’t want anybody to come up with the virus or anything like that, but at least this time, we can still be in the gym together, we can still practice, we can still work out. ...
“We should be able to stay in the flow, we should be able to stay in the rhythm — compete a little bit still, practice hard, play hard — and I think it will be a lot easier to stay in rhythm this time around just because we’ll be with each other a lot more than we were the last time.”
One thing that the stoppages have done is force Marshall to become a battle-tested team.
Of Marshall’s six Conference USA games so far, five have come on the road.
That figure is set to increase to seven out of eight games next week as the Herd heads to Norfolk, Virginia, to take on Old Dominion, which came off of its quarantine on Saturday and — for now — will be able to compete next weekend.
West added that the team could continue to build its rhythm in practice, as long as the focus stays right — an aspect he said was the toughest throughout this season.
“The hardest part with not playing for a while is getting bored with practice,” West said. “Sometimes you can lose your focus or lose your energy for a day or so, or maybe just even in a drill. I think that’s the hardest part, honestly, without playing, so I think the most important thing is making sure we stay focused, stay locked in, stay energized and make sure we do the right things.”
The senior point guard from Clarksburg is known as “The Bulldog” by teammates, but he said that the situations facing the team have forced everyone into that mentality this season.
“Obviously, it’s hard, but I think this is good experience for us,” West said. “I think it is going to prepare us and help us in the long run. We’ve got to get comfortable with being uncomfortable.”