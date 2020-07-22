Essential reporting in volatile times.

WINFIELD — With the Putnam County Fair canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the livestock auction gone virtual, some private groups worked together to create an event that would allow youngsters who raised animals to get some time in the show ring.

Dubbed the Herd Immunity Livestock Show, the event — not affiliated with the fair, 4-H or FFA — took place from Monday, July 13 to Wednesday, July 15 at the Winfield Riding Club. It was co-hosted by Prim Law Firm and Call’s Meat Market.

Shows were held for market hogs, heifers, feeder steer, market steer, market lambs and market goats. Entry was free for participants.

Awards were given in each category for grand champion, $500; reserve champion, $300; and third place, $100.

