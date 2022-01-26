The last time Marshall faced Florida Atlantic, the Thundering Herd’s offense was good but the defense couldn’t get stops.
On Saturday, the Herd defense was better, but the offense couldn’t find its mark.
Such has been the case in recent weeks for Marshall, which dropped its ninth straight game on Saturday in a 71-60 loss to Florida Atlantic at FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida.
Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni said it isn’t a lack of effort, citing the Herd’s toughness in the physical battle with the Owls.
“All I can tell you is that they played as hard as they can play,” D’Antoni said. “You can’t ask them for any more than that. They’re still fighting for Marshall. We’ve got to stick with them and push through.”
Taevion Kinsey led Marshall (7-12, 0-6 C-USA) with 21 points and seven rebounds, but hit just seven of his 21 attempts from the floor.
As a whole, the Herd was not able to get into a rhythm offensively, shooting just 37% from the floor, which included hitting just three of 21 attempts from 3-point range.
“The bottom line is you cannot shoot — and they’re not bad shots — you can’t shoot 37 [percent from the floor] and 14 [percent from 3-point range],” D’Antoni said. “You can’t do it. You’re not going to win games. I can’t say they were bad shots. They were good shots, as good as what they were taking.”
As has been the case throughout Marshall’s nine-game losing streak, the Herd had its opportunities to get over the hump before faltering in key situations.
Marshall had a chance to take the lead after freshman forward Chase McKey got a steal with the Herd trailing 38-37. However, as McKey started up-court, he dribbled off the ankle of a teammate and the ball went out of bounds.
Florida Atlantic answered the gift from the Herd with a 14-4 run that pushed the lead to double-digits, capped by a Michael Forrest 3-pointer.
“I just count that as wrong place, wrong time — just a bad-luck situation,” Kinsey said. “He got a great steal. We were playing better defense, he got a great steal — stripped a guy — and we tried to get off on the run like we usually do. Things like that happen. Sometimes you’re just on the wrong side of a play.”
The Herd’s ninth-straight loss ties the longest such skid of D’Antoni’s tenure, dating back to 2014-15 when the team dropped nine straight in the middle of the season. Marshall also lost its final three games of that season and the first six of the next.
Marshall battled well in the first half, trailing just 31-30 at the break as the defense kept the team in it early.
The Herd led just once in the contest — that coming on a Darius George dunk on a feed from Chase McKey that made it 23-22 in the first half.
George was the only other double-figure scorer for the Herd, finishing with 12 points off the bench.
Florida Atlantic (11-8, 4-2 C-USA) got a balanced scoring effort, led by Alijah Martin’s 14 points. Forrest and Bryan Greenlee each added 12 while Johnell Davis added 10 in the win for the Owls.
Marshall returns to action at 7 p.m. Thursday, hosting Middle Tennessee.