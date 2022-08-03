HUNTINGTON — Marshall University football coach Charles Huff picked up another commitment from the 2023 recruiting class. This time, it was one of the top-ranked defensive linemen in the Bluegrass State.
Beni Tshita, a 6-foot-3, 243-pound defensive end, who is getting ready to begin his senior season at Dupont Manual High School in Louisville, Kentucky, announced his decision to commit to the Thundering Herd on social media Friday afternoon.
Tshita ranked as the No. 6 defensive lineman in Kentucky.
The choice, he said, is one he had already made in his mind but wanted to make it official before the start of his final year of high school football.
"Honestly I'm relieved. It felt like a lot of pressure going through something like this and making a decision that will effect me for the next four or five years of my life, but I feel confident on it and now was the right time to do it," Tshita said.
His first visit to Huntington came during Marshall's spring football game in April, where Tshita said he fell in love with the atmosphere at Marshall and couldn't imagine playing anywhere else.
The Herd's spring game was held in the indoor practice facility and gave fans an up close and personal view of all the action as they were in close proximity to players, coaches, and recruits.
"The fan interaction, you really feel like the people in Huntington care about their football team," Tshita said.
Tshita has suited up with the varsity squad in each of his three high school seasons, primarily used as a rotational player his freshman and sophomore seasons while starting for the first time as a junior last year.
With his college decision out of the way, Tshita said he can enter his senior season with a clear head and be able to focus on taking his game to an even higher level.
"Right now, I'm just playing defensive end but after talking with some of the position coaches at Marshall, they talk about the ability to drop back in coverage so the work I've been putting in this summer is going to help me this year but also for the future," Tshita said.
Tshita held offers from a half dozen other schools: Austin Peay, Central Michigan, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Tennessee-Martin and Youngstown State.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
