HUNTINGTON — Marshall men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni has always employed a system in which his team starts at the beginning and build toward the end of the season.
Therefore, to D’Antoni, the non-conference schedule is essentially a tune-up to lay the foundation.
“All we’re doing now is building,” D’Antoni said. “With what we do, that takes time. It’s not about how we start. It’s about where we finish and where we are at season’s end. We think we’ve got a chance to be pretty good.”
Last season was a perfect example with the Herd struggling mightily out of the gate before finding the right combinations in a late-season run before the year was canceled due to COVID-19.
This season, there have been no such struggles, which have D’Antoni and the Herd with plenty of momentum leading into conference play next weekend.
Marshall is 6-1 on the season and has won by double-digits in each of their six wins.
The Herd’s defense has been solid against a tough non-conference schedule that was geared toward testing the veteran Herd.
“We got in a real good test for the preseason,” D’Antoni said. “Now, we’ve got to go out and get ready for the meat of the program, which is the conference.”
Marshall’s win over UNC-Asheville came over a team that was picked to finish second in the Big South.
Other wins came over Wright State, who was picked to win the Horizon League and Ohio and Charleston who were expected to be in the upper tier of their leagues, along with a win over Arkansas State, who was a late fill-in to start the season.
While the wins showed the Herd’s strengths this season, perhaps the loss to Toledo was the best indicator of where the Herd is at, in terms of ability.
Marshall did not play well against Toledo with its offense being more isolation and less within the flow of D’Antoni’s scheme. Defensively, the Herd also was unable to get stops and keep the Rockets off the glass.
Yet, there the Herd was at the end of what had been a frustrating game with the final possession of regulation and a chance to win.
“It’s always good to get tested in some ways,” D’Antoni said.
Marshall is coming off of a four-game homestand as it prepares for its Conference USA opening series at Louisiana Tech on Jan. 1-2, but the Herd’s performance in road games at Wright State and College of Charleston each showed the Herd’s maturity and poise.
Guard Taevion Kinsey said the Herd is poised to continue its momentum for the upcoming run into what looks like a talented group within Conference USA with Western Kentucky, UAB and North Texas among those thought to be near the tops of the league.
Kinsey said the second-half performance in the win over UNC-Asheville was a big momentum-builder as the non-conference slate came to a close.
“I think this game was a great game to end 2020,” Kinsey said. “It’s been a tough year. I think we get to into 2021 with a victory and a good taste in our mouth and allow ourselves to capitalize off that win and go into La. Tech on the 1st and 2nd (of January).
“It’s one game at a time. We take it one game at a time. We just worry about the opponent who’s coming up next. This was a win, but we’ve got to go into break being focused.”