HUNTINGTON — It felt like more than a regular-season game Friday night when Marshall welcomed Pitt to Hoops Family Field.
In fact, Thundering Herd coach Chris Grassie branded it as the “championship game that never was” and the team approached it as such with the Panthers sitting at No. 2 in the latest rankings poll with wins over a pair of Top 10 programs already under their belt.
But No. 11 Marshall and the 1,879 fans who packed into the soccer complex created an environment that would rival just about any other college soccer stadium in the country and the Herd left with a 2-1 win.
“They were definitely our 12th man. It felt like a championship game, and we billed this game to our guys as the championship that never was,” Grassie said.
Pitt was one game short of facing Marshall in the 2020 national championship game, losing to Indiana in the semifinal round. Grassie believed the Panthers to be the better of those two squads and looked forward to finally getting a chance at them 15 months later.
The No. 2 Panthers, the highest-ranked team to ever visit Huntington for a soccer match, fell behind quickly by way of two goals from one man who didn’t play in that 2020 postseason tournament but was a clear difference maker Friday.
True freshman Matthew Bell netted two goals, one unassisted in the 15th minute and another in the 27th, to give the Herd a lead it clung to until the end of the match.
“We knew they would try to press and we knew we’d be able to catch them when they did that. (Then) it was just about moving forward quickly, and Matthew is an exceptional talent,” Grassie said.
It was Bell from the start who gave Pitt’s back line problems, using early runs to create chances for himself and others like Milo Yosef in the opening minutes before he snuck one past Joe van der Sar himself to open the scoring.
Adam Aoumaich was in the middle of the action, assisting on both goals to Bell, the last of which gave the Herd a 2-0 lead at the break.
Bell, who also scored a goal in the season opener, said he had never played in front of a crowd quite like that of Friday’s match, but that he and the team surely benefited from the energy.
“I love the fans. They are welcoming and make it feel like home when I’ve only been here for a month,” Bell said. “All of them give me energy to do my best on the field.”
Of the Herd’s eight shots, Bell took three and put each of them on goal. Yosef added another three shots to that total, along with one each from Taimu Okiyoshi and Joao Souza. Oliver Semmle allowed one goal and made five saves.
Trailing 2-0, the Panthers found themselves in a do-or-die situation, and they didn’t choose the latter. After tallying just one shot in the first period, Pitt rattled off a dozen to Marshall’s one in the second period, and Valentin Noel cut the deficit in half with a goal in the 72nd minute.
“The key for us was to draw blood once. If we could do that, we knew we could create a chance within the last three minutes,” Pitt coach Jay Vidovich said.
It’s exactly what his team did, putting up a trio of shots in the waning moments of the match, each of which was met by a Thundering Herd defender.
“I think we used every bullet in the gun to try and get guys on the pitch,” Grassie said of dealing with lingering cramps and other minor injuries throughout the match. Nineteen players saw playing time.
“It was a massive team effort, and they put their bodies on the line to block shots.”
The win moves Marshall to 2-1-0 on the season, as Pitt falls to 2-1-0. The Thundering Herd is back in action next Wednesday when they travel to Cleveland State for a 7 p.m. first kick.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
