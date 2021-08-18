HUNTINGTON — Marshall head coach Charles Huff was happy that his team was able to play live football for the first time since spring on Saturday.
That’s about all he was happy about following the team’s live sessions that featured an officiating crew on the field.
“Way too many penalties on both sides of the ball,” Huff said. “Those are the things that get you beat. You’re going to give the other team 75, 80, 100 yards, it’s going to be hard to win. I don’t care if you are the ‘Greatest Show on Turf’ from back in the 90s. You’ve got no shot.”
Many of the issues Huff described came down to consistency, which has been Huff’s buzzword since he took the job.
The coaches went to the sidelines and the day took on more of a game-type setting, so Huff and his staff could see players perform under fire when they didn’t know what was necessarily coming next.
It was a situation that forced players to communicate with each other on the field and work together, which Huff did count as a positive.
With an increased tempo in schemes on both sides of the football, players have to get used to the mental and physical fatigue — something Huff felt they struggled with on Saturday as blown assignments, dropped passes and mistakes littered the live session.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” Huff said. “We don’t have enough guys right now that fully understand the standard to play to consistently. It gets hot, they get more than one rep, they get three or four reps in a row and then they go haywire.”
Huff’s approach and the approach he wants the staff to take is that each play is its own game. And the Herd’s new coach wants to win every game.
“We have to get to the point where every play has a life independency of its own, irregardless of the circumstance — hot, cold, rain, third down, first down,” Huff said. “Those are the things that a lot of our younger guys...they got to fully understand. We need them all.”
Huff said the team will come in and break down the film from Saturday’s scrimmage play-by-play on Sunday so guys can visually see what needs cleaned up — not just the positive clips that seem to find their way to social media.
“Especially for this age group that we’re dealing with, you’ve got to show them. It’s one thing to tell them, it’s one thing to say ‘Hey, remember this.’ Sunday, when we come in and watch the film and show them, it’s like, ‘Oh, I didn’t see that on Twitter. Okay. I didn’t see that on Snapchat.’ Yeah, because it’s out there.”
Huff said he and his staff will also gameplan Sunday to get ready for Monday’s work session, which will take the next step in applying what was learned from Sunday’s film — much like a regular game week.
“We’ve got to do a much better job all week in practice of putting these guys in the situations they were in today to try and get them to understand that you’ve got to go back to the basics,” Huff said. “It’s assignment, it’s details — where are my eyes, what’s the call, next play, what’s my technique?”
Huff did praise quarterback Grant Wells for his job of managing the tempo early in Saturday’s session.
Wells’ consistency has been one aspect Huff has consistently praised throughout the fall.
After the session, Wells said it was good for everyone involved to get back out in a game-type setting.
“It felt good to finally play football for the first time since spring,” Wells said. “You just finally get in the mentality to play football, get tackled, get in situations that we really can’t practice like tempo and everything like that. It felt good.”