HUNTINGTON — It was a bit weird for Marshall’s soccer teams to be opening the season in the winter time.
Yet, that’s exactly what each faced in their season-openers on Saturday.
Marshall’s women’s team earned a 2-1 road win in overtime over East Tennessee State while the Herd men’s soccer team — ranked No. 9 nationally — had to battle for a 1-1 draw at home against Ohio Valley University.
The debut for new head coach Michael Swan went well as Marshall went to Johnson City, Tennessee, and opened his coaching career with the Herd in victory.
Freshman Abi Hugh was to credit for the win, scoring two goals, including the match-winner nine minutes into overtime.
“It’s hard to single out a player when you get a team-win like that, but you have to give credit to Abi for getting into dangerous areas and making two great finishes,” Swan said.
Swan netted the match’s first goal in the 57th minute on an assist from Morgan White.
However, East Tennessee State knotted the score just two minutes later on a tally by Anjela Kricak.
The women’s team makes it home debut this week at Hoops Family Field when they host West Virginia Tech at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Marshall’s men’s soccer team, ranked No. 9 nationally, had a tough time in its season-opener with Division II Ohio Valley University as the Fighting Scots nearly earned a win at Hoops Family Field on Saturday.
Ohio Valley started the scoring in the 72nd minute, getting a header off a corner kick to take a 1-0 lead that appeared as if it may be the game’s lone tally.
However, Jan-Erik Leinhos sent a corner kick to the foot of sophomore Gabriel Alves, who found the net in the 87th minute and forced overtime.
Neither side was able to find their mark in the extra session.
For Ohio Valley, the game counted as an exhibition match. Marshall starts its season at 0-0-1 and will face Lipscomb at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Hoops Family Field.