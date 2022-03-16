HUNTINGTON — It was only fitting that Marshall would get a critical play late to end its Friday at Dot Hicks Field.
After all, what’s a tournament called March Madness without some drama, right?
Marshall rallied from a four-run deficit in the second inning and got a game-ending 5-4-3 double play to earn a 7-6 win over Norfolk State in the second of two wins on Friday in the Thundering Herd March Madness invite at Dot Hicks Field in Huntington.
The win was Marshall’s 10th straight victory, which matches the third-longest winning streak in team history. It was the first time the Herd got a double-digit long winning streak since 2015.
Marshall (15-5) had to work to keep its streak alive.
The Herd finally got over the hump in the fifth, scoring a pair of runs — the game-winner coming home on a Lauren Love RBI single to score Madison Whitaker.
Sydney Nester then came on to earn the save, giving Brianna McCown, who came on in relief, her first win of the year.
Aly Harrell was 3 for 4 in the win while Autumn Owen and Alex Coleman each collected two hits.
The second game was much more daunting than the first as Nester proved dominant once again, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out six in an 8-0 win over Fairfield.
Harrell and Mya Stevenson each homered in the three-run fifth that helped pave the way for the win.
Harrell then delivered a two-run double to left field that ended the game by way of mercy rule.
Armani Brown was 3-for-3 with three RBIs in the game one win for Marshall.
Marshall is scheduled to take on Western Carolina at 1 p.m. on Saturday, but with inclement weather moving into the area, a call on the schedule for the last two days will be made on Saturday morning.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.