HUNTINGTON — Marshall finalized its 2020-21 basketball schedule on Thursday by announcing the program’s five non-conference games for the year.
The headliner of those five games is a Dec. 9 matchup at SEC powerhouse and regional foe Kentucky in Lexington.
“This schedule will challenge us and prepare us for a difficult C-USA season,” Marshall head coach Tony Kemper said. “We look forward to seeing fans in the Cam Henderson Center.”
Marshall will play three of its five non-conference games at home in 2020-21, starting with the season-opener on Dec. 1 against Morgan State.
The Herd follows that up with a Dec. 6 battle at Cam Henderson Center against Radford before hitting the road for the contest at Kentucky.
Following the contest at Kentucky, Marshall head coach Tony Kemper will take his team to St. Bonaventure for the final non-conference road date on Dec. 13.
Non-conference play ends on Dec. 17 as Morehead State comes to Huntington.
Conference USA action gets underway on Jan. 1 and 2 when the Herd hosts Louisiana Tech for a pair of games in Huntington.
C-USA frontrunners Rice, Old Dominion and Western Kentucky all visit the Cam Henderson Center for multiple games in the league’s back-to-back format during the 2020-21 season.
Ticket arrangements and capacity for Marshall women’s basketball games has not been released yet.