DENTON, Texas — Marshall took its first lead over North Texas with just 17 seconds left in the game on Friday night.
Unfortunately for the Herd women, they kept that lead for only 16.2 seconds.
North Texas’ Jazion Jackson hit two free throws following an offensive rebound with 0.8 left on the clock to give North Texas a 52-51 win over the Herd at the Super Pit in Denton, Texas on Friday.
Jackson gave North Texas a 48-40 lead with 6:07 left on a pair of free throws.
As Marshall did against Rice, however, the Herd defense clamped down and gave the team a chance to win late. North Texas had just one field goal over the final six minutes.
Marshall used that defensive performance to jumpstart an 11-2 run that culminated with the Herd’s lone lead of the game — a 51-50 advantage after a layup off a feed from Kristen Mayo with 18 seconds remaining.
Savannah Wheeler led Marshall (6-9, 5-8, C-USA) with 16 points while Mayo finished with 10 in the loss.
In the contest, Mayo moved into No. 3 all-time on Marshall’s career 3-point shooting list, tying Taylor Porter and Natal Rosko. Her 3-pointer brought the Herd within one point before her dish to Roper briefly gave Marshall the lead.
North Texas jumped to a 29-22 halftime lead, but the Herd got going in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to one point after three.
For North Texas (12-4, 9-2 C-USA), Quincy Noble finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds while Rochelle Lee also had 12 points in the win.
Jackson finished with 11 points — nine of which came in the fourth quarter.
The two teams meet again at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Super Pit to complete the two-game series.