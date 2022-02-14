HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s Aaliyah Dunham simply wasn’t going to let the Thundering Herd’s losing streak go any further.
Dunham tied for game-high honors with 16 points while making several big plays on each end of the floor as Marshall snapped its five-game skid with a 60-48 win over UTEP Sunday at Cam Henderson Center.
“I thought Aaliyah Dunham was really pretty special handling their pressure and made a bunch of big shots to help us separate,” Marshall head coach Tony Kemper said. “Good win and a much-needed win. Good crowd that I appreciate.”
The win was Marshall’s seventh straight over UTEP at Cam Henderson Center. It will be the final regular-season meeting in league play between the teams.
Dunham made sure the last one in Huntington was a win, serving as the driving force on both ends throughout the contest.
With UTEP looking to make a run in the fourth quarter, Dunham knocked down a 3-pointer to end the rally, then hit Alexis Johnson for a 3-pointer to push the lead to double figures.
Later, Dunham collected her own offensive rebound and scored on a putback to continue what was an 11-3 run that ended any chance of a UTEP comeback.
“I definitely thought that we built momentum and stuff throughout the day,” Kemper said. “We were better at the end than at the beginning.”
Dunham’s fourth-quarter offensive surge came after a third quarter in which she set the defensive tone for Marshall (12-10, 7-6 Conference USA), collecting three consecutive charges on the Miners, which kept UTEP from getting a rhythm.
Two of those charges came against UTEP guard Katia Gallegos, who helps lead the Miners’ offense.
The charges increased the intensity of the contest as both teams looked to break out of slumps and earn a win.
After a foul was whistled on UTEP during a trap against Dunham, Gallegos’ frustration boiled and she was warned by officials.
Dunham came down on the subsequent play and hit Savannah Wheeler for a 3-pointer with Gallegos contesting that led to Dunham yelling to her backcourt mate in celebration on the way back down the floor.
While Dunham handled the defensive end in the third quarter, Wheeler got going offensively, scoring nine points in the frame. She matched Dunham for game-high honors, scoring 12 of her 16 points in the second half.
The game took on a defensive feel from the onset with neither team able to find a rhythm from the floor.
The game was knotted at 15 with 4:18 left in the first half, but Marshall ended the second quarter on an 11-2 run, capped by a Dunham 3-pointer, to take a 26-17 lead into the break.
UTEP (13-10, 5-8 C-USA) got 12 points from Avery Crouse. Gallegos had just five points and seven turnovers.