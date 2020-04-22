HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s women’s basketball program announced the addition of three players as part of the Class of 2020 on Wednesday.

The first player to sign is no stranger to the Tri-State, having lived in Huntington for the first 10 years of her life.

Kennedi Colclough, a graduate transfer from Stetson University, is the daughter of former Marshall wide receiver LaVorn Colclough and returns to her hometown to join the Herd.

While at Stetson, the 6-foot forward appeared in 70 games, starting 27 of them — most coming during the 2017-18 season when she averaged 13 points and 6.8 rebounds a game before tearing her ACL.

She missed all of the 2018-19 season due to the injury, but returned last year, playing in 23 games and averaging 6.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. She had 25 points, 11 rebounds in a win over Trinity Baptist last year.

Colclough brings length and experience to Marshall’s post, which will need it following the graduation of Khadaijia Brooks, Ashley Saintigene and Princess Clemons — all of whom saw time down low.

In addition to Colclough, the Herd added 5-10 forward Aarionna Redman of Pickerington Central.

Redman was part of a strong nucleus for Pickerington Central, who advanced to the regional finals. However, Redman’s season was cut short after she suffered a torn ACL against Reynoldsburg on Jan. 31.

Despite the injury, Redman earned All-Central District honorable mention honors after averaging 9.0 points per game this year.

The Herd also added a lengthy point guard in 5-foot-8 product Ksenija Mitric of Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In the 2019 FIBA U-18 Women’s European Championships, Mitric showed her versatility, averaging 12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

