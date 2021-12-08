HUNTINGTON — Marshall running back Rasheen Ali has seen plenty of success running the football in 2021.
Ali’s been so productive that he ran himself onto a prestigious national award list, as announced Thursday.
The 6-foot, 201-pound running back from Cleveland, Ohio, was named as a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, as announced by the Maxwell Football Club.
Ali, who replaced All-Conference USA performer Brenden Knox in the Herd backfield, has continued a stretch of productivity from Marshall running backs.
In the first year under head coach Charles Huff, Ali has taken off in the Herd offense, rushing for 1,239 yards and 20 touchdowns, while adding a kickoff return for a touchdown and a touchdown receiving as well.
Last week, Ali broke Marshall’s all-time record for a freshman with 1,239 yards. That mark broke the 1996 record set by current Marshall staff member Doug Chapman.
Ali’s 20 rushing touchdowns ties him for the national lead with BYU’s Tyler Allgeier and Iowa State’s Breece Hall. It is also No. 4 on Marshall’s all-time single-season list.
Ali’s 22 total touchdowns is also second nationally behind Hall, who has 23 in 12 games.
Under Huff, Marshall’s offense has utilized the running back as a receiver out of the backfield — something Ali has excelled at this season.
Ali is second in receptions with 45, which is the third-most in a single season by a Marshall running back.
Ali was one of 14 freshmen nationally to be placed on the list — four of which were running backs.
The three finalists for the award will be named Dec. 21, 2021, and the winner will be announced Jan. 10, 2022.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.