MAN – Being an old Logan Wildcat, someone joked about making David Early an honorary Man Hillbilly.
Early, currently a sophomore member of the Marshall University basketball team, was the special guest speaker on Thursday during the second day of the inaugural Hustlin' Hillbillies Basketball Camp at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse.
“I hope so,” said Man coach T.J. Blevins, smiling. “I'd like to get him some (Man) colors and that would look good on him.”
Man assistant coach Bill Lusk, a Marshall graduate and wearing a green Marshall shirt, liked the idea.
“Yeah, we'll give him a (Man) T-shirt,” Lusk quipped. “I think that we can do that, maybe give him a state championship shirt, whatever he wants. Maybe a warm-up shirt. Too bad we can't give him any more high school eligibility. All jokes aside about that. It's a thrill to have David down here. We would have liked to have had Obinna (Anochili-Killen) here too, but there were some travel issues with that and he couldn't make it.”
Early has been active this summer at many youth basketball camps.
“This is my eighth camp this year,” Early said. “I like to help the kids out. I've done some Marshall camps and a Logan camp. I just wanted to come here and return a favor and help the kids out.”
Last season at Marshall in his freshman year, Early averaged 4.1 points per game and had 22 appearances with one start. He was 29 of 78 shooting from the floor for 37.2%. He made 21 of 53 of his 3-point attempts for 39.6 percent. He also had 26 rebounds, 12 assists, 11 steals and a blocked shot.
Marshall finished 15-7 last season and 9-5 in Conference USA play.
Early said it was nice to get his feet wet last season in his true freshman year.
“It meant a lot,” he said. “I stayed ready and stayed committed. My plan is to always work hard.”
Early is one of three Logan County players on the Marshall roster with 6-foot-9 sophomore Obinna Anochili-Killen and 6-8 redshirt sophomore Devin Collins of Chapmanville being the other two.
“I'm a guard and Obinna's a big and it fits us both well,” Early said. “Obinna, Devin and I come from the same place, only 10 minutes away. It means a lot to play on the same D-1 team and it couldn't get much better.”
Early said he likes Herd Coach Dan D'Antoni's system.
“It's cool,” Early said. “He stresses defense too. He's always getting onto us about playing defense but I like the system a lot and like the game style. We're going to be right there and we're going to be good this year. We want everyone to come out and watch us.”
Lusk said it was great to have Early come to the camp, being a southern West Virginia and Logan County guy.
“The best part of it is that it lets them know that this is a guy from Logan County that went to Marshall and worked his tail off to get to where he is,” Lusk said. “This lets the kids know that they can succeed in any level that they are at if they work hard.”
After speaking to the campers, Early hung around awhile, posed for pictures and signed autographs.
“This is what it's all about right here,” Blevins said, watching as campers lined up to get Early's autograph. “I'd say some kids forgot to bring some stuff for him to sign, but this is good.”
Early closed out his Logan High School career as the Wildcats' all-time leading scorer, with more than 2,200 points.
During his senior year in 2020, however, the season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Logan's regional game with Poca was canceled and the state tournament was never played.
A year before, Logan was ousted in the regionals by the Dots.
Early, second in the 2020 Bill Evans Award voting for State Player of the Year, never got a chance to play in the state tourney.
“I was so hurt,” Early said. “But after that, I stayed ready. It was really a shame that I didn't get to play in the state tournament but we couldn't do anything about COVID.”
Early wasn't the only school all-time leading scorer in the house.
So was Jordan Simpson, who played at Man High School from 2008-12 and closed out his career as Man's all-time leading scorer with 1,785 points.
“Back when I was these kids ages we didn't have this, so I always went to Logan's basketball camp,” said Simpson, who also spoke to the campers. “TJ is building a program here and this is where it starts for sure. You have to get the Buddy Leagues involved. Logan has done this for years. Chapmanville did that when Harry (Kirk) was there and more so now with Brad (Napier). TJ is doing things the right way. I knew he would. I've known him for a long time.”
Man is still basking in the afterglow of winning the Class A state championship back in May – the school's first basketball title. Several of the returning Man players – such as Caleb Blevins, Jackson Tackett, James Scites and others – served as camp instructors.
Simpson said it was great to see the Hillbillies do so well.
“I would have given up every single one of my points in order to have what these kids have,” he said. “When I played, we got beat out in the first round of the state tournament by Charleston Catholic. This community goes all out for everything and it was fun to go over and watch.”
Blevins said he hopes to make the Man basketball camp a yearly event. It has been decades since Man last had one of this scope.
“We hope to keep this going,” he said. “We actually had more kids today that we did yesterday. I'm going to try to make this bigger and bigger and get more kids next year and more speakers. They've loved this.”
The turnout was pretty good, Lusk said.
“The turnout has been pretty good, right around 35-40 kids,” he said. “We had hoped to be in the 50s but to come out and see the kids and see their faces and their enjoyment has been good. They are having a blast.”
The camp, for boys an girls ages 5-14, will conclude on Friday. WVU senior basketball player Sean McNeil is scheduled to speak to campers on the last day.
“I've been messaging him today to see if everything is good and I said, 'You probably don't want to hear this but we have a Marshall guy here today,'” Blevins joked. “He'll be here tonight and at the camp tomorrow. I'm going to try to cut it off about 1 o'clock so I can go take him to see a coal mine and let him check that out and also have a big cookout.”
Simpson said the campers will remember this for many years.
“This is something that these kids will remember,” he said. “I'm in some elite company here. I think I'll sit back and take it all in myself. It feels good to give back to the community.”