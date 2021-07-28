SARASOTA, Fla. — Marshall University softball slugger Aly Harrell has had a tremendous season in the summer Florida Gulf Coast League.
Harrell was named an all-star and was honored with the People’s Choice Award, which was awarded by the league’s coaches honoring a player who stood out during the season. Harrell was a unanimous selection.
“Being a part of this league has been an experience of a lifetime,” Harrell said. “I have loved getting to meet new people from different schools and make friends and connections. This league is opening up new doors for the sport of softball and I have loved the opportunity to get better over the summer with the high caliber of competition within the league.”
The league consists of 10 teams that played a 25-game season from June 17 to July 20, and featured players from throughout the country.
Players selected to the All-Star team face off the USSSA Pride from the National ProFastpitch League. Harrell was named an All-Star as part of the Surf Division.
Harrell played for the South Bradenton Skeeters under head coach Cara Parker, an assistant coach at Santa Fe College. The Gahanna, Ohio, native led the league in On base plus slugging percentage at 1.624 and tied for first in home runs (11) and runs batted in (28). She finished fifth with a .443 batting average and was second in on base percentage at .558. Overall Harrell had 27 hits, 20 runs scored, five doubles, 13 walks and three hit-by-pitches. She stole two bases and struck out just seven times.
Harrell had one contest in which she hit two homers coming against the Bradenton Lynx on July 15. Harrell hammered a solo shot to lead off the third inning. Her second bomb was a grand slam in the top of the seventh and finished with five RBI. She recorded at least one hit in 20 games, with two or more hits nine times. She drove in two or more runs in 10 contests and also helped turn six double plays on defense.
Harrell’s name is sprinkled throughout the Marshall record book as she ranks in the top 10 all-time in 11 different offensive categories and three on the defensive side. She is the all-time leader in on-base percentage (.547), is tied for second in home runs (40) with teammate Mya Stevenson, and is second in walks (131) to name a few. The three-time all-conference performer will get another chance to continue her assault on the Herd records as she will be returning to Marshall for her fifth season, choosing to stay in Huntington after being granted the additional season from the COVID-19 year of 2020.