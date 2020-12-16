HUNTINGTON — As Marshall forward Jannson Williams got onto the Zoom call on Thursday night following the Herd’s win over College of Charleston, Williams started shadow-boxing the camera setup while joking with media members.
Perhaps it was fitting, considering Williams started the evening by knocking down shots, as well.
The Newnan, Ga., native laughed once he settled in to take questions after a 19-point performance that tied for team honors in the 84-72 road win.
“Hey man,” Williams said. “We’re at the beach, we got a win. Especially after last year when they shouldn’t have got the win, but they got the win.”
Williams set the tone for the game from the onset, knocking down a 3-pointer off a called set by head coach Dan D’Antoni on the game’s first possession that got the game’s flow going.
It was part of a start in which the Thundering Herd hit seven of its first eight 3-pointers in the first half.
The game may have been worrisome for the Herd early because the team shot so well from the outside, yet found themselves in a tie ballgame at halftime after College of Charleston went on a 17-1 run to close out the final five minutes of first half.
Undeterred, it was Williams again who set the tone as the second half started, knocking down back-to-back triples to get the Herd offense back in the rhythm.
Williams’ shots were critical early because much of the defensive focus of College of Charleston was set on Jarrod West and Taevion Kinsey.
The Herd’s two leading scorers were still in single-digits and the Herd trailed 57-53 with just over 15 minutes left, but the hot shooting of Williams and contributions of others, such as Darius George and Andrew Taylor, forced the Cougars’ defense to not help off as much on shooters, which opened things up for West and Kinsey late.
“Tonight (was) how we practice every single day,” Williams said. “It’s really cool that we got to see how we practice and how we play and how they come together. I was shooting well and everybody was shooting well. Everybody was playing well.”
West got going from the floor and matched Williams with 19 points in the win while Kinsey added 13 points and nine assists.
The Herd’s 55 percent offensive output was keyed by Williams, though, whose ability to knock down shots on the perimeter forced the defensive adjustment which opened the floor during Marshall’s 27-5 run.
D’Antoni said the strong performance was just the beginning of things to come for Williams, whom he said has been a leader in terms of focus and bringing energy to practice this season.
“If you come watch him in practice, he’s super,” D’Antoni said. “He can really shoot the basketball. I think it’s a matter of time and I think this game will lead to it, too. He’ll start really contributing with his shot and it will open the floor up for other people.”
Williams looks to be another scoring option for the Herd on Sunday as Marshall takes on Ohio at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Cam Henderson Center.