HUNTINGTON — Another Marshall baseball player is going pro.
Ryan Leitch, who wrapped up his third season with the Thundering Herd this spring, was signed by the Philadelphia Phillies as a free agent Thursday afternoon.
The signing came a day after the conclusion of the 2022 MLB Draft, one that Leitch said was disappointing for him after going the length of the draft without receiving a call.
The next day came, and Leitch said he didn’t get to feel sorry for himself for too long.
“The Phillies ended up calling me the day after the draft and said they really like me and that it was unfortunate they didn’t get the chance to draft me but they wanted to make me a Phillie,” Leitch said.
The Herd catcher, a native of Whitby, Ontario, Canada, finished his sophomore season with a team-high 17 doubles.
His .307 batting average, 66 hits and 43 RBI were second on the squad as he blasted 12 home runs in 53 games, all starts, during the campaign.
Leitch was taken by the Cincinnati Reds in the 30th round of the 2020 MLB Draft and felt like he was ready to play professionally then, but found it beneficial to play college ball instead.
As a freshman at Marshall, Leitch’s numbers weren’t up to his standards, that 2020 pandemic-shortened year was a blessing he said, and allowed him to hit the reset button in the offseason and return stronger for the 2021 season.
“I was having a really bad year and probably wasn’t going to play the rest of the year,” Leitch said. “COVID coming gave me a chance to wake myself up and figure out what I needed to do to become the best player I can be.”
Leitch did improve and eventually saw the hard work payoff in 2022, wrapping up the season at or near the top of the Marshall roster in several statistical categories.
“No one more deserving. I feel honored to have coached him and can’t wait to follow him in his next journey to become a big leaguer,” Marshall baseball coach Jeff Waggoner tweeted after the signing was reported.
Leitch said he’s ready to prove himself as a professional and is eager to get to work in the Phillies organization.
“I’m confident they can turn me into the best player I can be behind the plate,” Leitch said. “Hopefully I can work my way up through the farm system and play in the majors.”
