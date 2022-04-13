HUNTINGTON — To truly become a leader, one must earn the respect of their teammates.
Owen Porter, a defensive lineman for the Marshall University football team, has done exactly that and enters this season as one of the tried and true veterans on the team.
“He’s one of the true Marshall stories, right?” Thundering Herd head coach Charles Huff said. “Local kid that probably played early in his career with a lot more effort than necessarily technique and strength.”
When Porter came to Marshall from nearby Spring Valley High School, he did so coming off an injury in the 2017 Class AAA State title game in which he rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Martinsburg.
It wasn’t how he envisioned that season ending. But four years later, his 2021 season with the Herd ended on a much higher note.
Porter put together one of the best performances of his career in last year’s season finale at the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl in Dec. 2021. Though it ended as a loss, it was a game in which Porter recorded six tackles, including four for loss.
“I felt like I finally got to make it through a whole game playing as good as I could,” Porter said.
He finished the 2021 season with 44 tackles, more than double that of his combined number of tackles in his first two years with the Herd. His career high of eight occurred in a 21-14 home loss to UAB.
“He uses his strengths. He’s not necessarily the tallest or the fastest,” Huff said. “I think he plays with unbelievable effort, I think he plays with unbelievable intelligence which helps him anticipate and make a lot of plays.”
That football IQ, combined with his athleticism, helped Porter find his place in the Marshall defense, and came in handy when the defensive line depth thinned out toward the end of last season due to injury.
“People don’t realize how athletic he really is,” said teammate Kerion Martin, who played against Porter while at Capital High School “Everybody grows over time but he’s always got a great motor about himself.”
Porter dealt with minor injuries that limited playing time at certain points last year, but battled back and the work ethic on which he’s prided himself since his playing days at local Spring Valley culminated in his performance at the bowl game.
“I was getting better and better so I felt like I finally took one whole game without getting hurt like FAU when I only played a half, and App State I didn’t even get to play,” said Porter, a redshirt junior.
He won’t likely have to worry about playing time this year as he’s one of the most seasoned veterans on the team and playing side by side with Koby Cumberlander, who saw Porter’s potential early in his Herd career.
“A tough dude. A very, very tough dude,” Cumberlander said. “A lot of grit and we saw that last year. His performance in that bowl game was insane. Absolutely insane. I hope he does the exact same thing this year.”