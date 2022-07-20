On Aug. 6, the St. Albans Heritage Festival will unveil a day’s worth of festivities to commemorate and celebrate the city’s 150th anniversary in 2022.
The inaugural St. Albans Heritage Festival will supplant the city’s yearly Founder’s Day observance to mark the occasion.
Activities are scheduled at Olde Main Plaza in downtown St. Albans from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. Festivities will include a car show at the St. Albans Loop from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., along with food, music, vendors, and more throughout the day.
For additional information pertaining to St. Albans Heritage Festival, including vendor and entertainment availabilities and sponsorship opportunities, phone Judy Watkins Rimmey at304-615-6772, email judycaresforstalbans@gmail.com, or visit the “Saint Albans Heritage Festival” page on Facebook.
Also on Aug. 6, the 18th annual 25177 Foundation golf shootout is scheduled to tee off with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start at Big Bend Golf Course in Tornado.
The registration fee for the two-person scramble golf tournament is $95 per person or $190 per team, which includes a gift bag, prizes, food, and all beverages. Skins game and mulligans will be sold on the day of the tournament at Big Bend as well.
The top two places in every flight will receive prizes; the total number of players will determine the number of flights. Raffles will take place during the day, and there will be hole-in-one prizes on par 3s, sponsored by Moses Toyota of St. Albans.
Tudor’s Biscuit World will provide breakfast sandwiches and coffee, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and Old Main Cafe will serve lunches.
Teams can be registered via email to 25177Foundation@gmail.com or by contacting Walter Hall at 304-552-6547 or Angie Shepherd at 304-552-5046.
Additionally, registrations and payments can be mailed to P.O. Box 1202, St. Albans, WV 25177. Checks should be made payable to the 25177 Foundation.
Proceeds from the yearly golf outing are directed toward 25177 Foundation endeavors such as scholarships for St. Albans area students, citywide cleanups, and other projects to benefit the city and its residents.
