HUNTINGTON — In appreciation for the health care workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics who are committed to health and safety, McDonald’s is offering free “Thank You Meals” now through May 5. All first responders and health care workers can get a free meal as a token of appreciation for their service.
Each Thank You Meal will be available at no charge via drive-through or carryout at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide. The meals will be served in a McDonald’s Happy Meal box, in the hopes of bringing a smile.
Thank You Meal options are available for breakfast (choice of an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a hash brown) and lunch and dinner (choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries).