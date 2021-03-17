HUNTINGTON — Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center (HWW VAMC) works to be the healthcare destination of choice for veterans in the region using today’s technology and top providers and staff to deliver timely care of the highest quality.
HWW VAMC is continually preparing for disasters. Transporting staff/equipment to locations nationally, regionally or locally is a part of emergency planning. Mid-February 2020, that planning became active and continues in 2021, all the while providing fewer face-to-face appointments but an increase of telehealth appointments for veterans.
On Dec. 22, 2020, 97-year-old Marine Corps veteran Hershel “Woody” Williams was the first HWW VAMC patient to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Thousands of VA-eligible veterans have received the vaccine since then, and the vaccination process continues for those to get the Moderna two-shot regimen.
HWW VAMC staff is a part of the VA’s Disaster Emergency Medical Personnel System (DEMPS) and served in Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, Texas, Louisiana and West Virginia.
On the main campus, a Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (RRTP) building was completed in 2020, and a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony was held Jan. 15. The RRTP provides high-quality residential rehabilitation and treatment services for veterans with multiple medical conditions, mental illness, addiction or psychosocial deficits. As PTSD and opioid addictions rise in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio, the VA medical center is poised to provide greater on-campus care for veterans.
Since 1932, the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, with a staff of over 1,440 and being a fully accredited 80-bed acute medical and surgical care facility, is honored to serve veterans in a primary service area that includes 10 counties in West Virginia, two counties in southern Ohio and 12 counties in eastern Kentucky.