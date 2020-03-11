HUNTINGTON — Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center (HWW VAMC) is the healthcare destination of choice for veterans in the greater Huntington region using today’s technology and top providers and staff.
As a medical center, HWW VAMC continues to grow physically by constructing services, access and providing training for staff to learn more about their veteran patients.
Construction
The newest building on campus is the Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (RRTP) building, which is nearing completion. The RRTP will provide high-quality residential rehabilitation and treatment services for veterans with multiple medical conditions, mental illness, addiction or psychosocial deficits. As PTSD and opioid addictions rise in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio, the VA medical center will be poised to provide greater on-campus care for veterans.
While veterans are receiving treatment at the medical center or the surrounding area, we will be providing their families and caretakers with a “home away from home” in the form of West Virginia’s only Fisher House. In October 2019, ground was broken for a Fisher House near the entrance to the HWW VAMC’s campus. The home offers free temporary lodging so veterans’ families can remain near their veteran. The Fisher House is also available to active duty families if serviceperson is in the area for specialized treatment. The ribbon cutting for it should be later this fall.
On the west end of the medical center campus, a new access road is being constructed. The road, to be officially named this year, will provide western access, easing congestion from the current single entrance on Spring Valley Drive.
Staff training
Medical teams at HWW VAMC continue to learn about patients through programs such as “My Life, My Story” and “VA Voices.”
The “My Life, My Story” program provides veterans the opportunity to share their experiences and story with their Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) in a short narrative that is uploaded to the VHA patient records system. This story is accessible by all VA medical team members assigned to the veteran. The program creates the opportunity for clinical care teams to get to know their patients better, while also letting the voice of the veteran have more input in their health care. The aspect of storytelling creates a strong connection between providers and veterans that lead to better clinical care. Research studies indicate healthcare teams who get to know patients well provide better care. Some of the them reveal stories they haven’t shared with their closest family members. “They just wouldn’t even understand,” said one veteran. “And I get to get it off my chest.”
“VA Voices” is an employee-based training using the power of storytelling to build connections between employees and the veterans they serve. An interactive engagement session teaches communication and listening skills. It puts veterans in the center of everything and allows staff members to understand that focus. In a word, the goal of “VA Voices” is connection.
The program focuses on relationships with veterans, relationships with co-workers, a personal connection to the Veteran Health Administration (VHA) mission and values, interpersonal skills, employee engagement and civility.
Since 1932, the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, with a staff of nearly 1,400, and being a fully accredited 80-bed acute medical and surgical care facility, is honored to serve veterans in a primary service area that includes 10 counties in West Virginia, two counties in southern Ohio and 12 counties in eastern Kentucky.