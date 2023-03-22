HURRICANE — Successful high school cheerleaders have strong leadership skills, embrace a robust work ethic, and maintain a team-first approach.
A commitment to their sport is paramount, as well.
Julie Marino, head coach of Hurricane High’s cheer team for the past six years, can’t say enough about her team’s devotion to their sport.
“Cheer is a big commitment for these girls,” the veteran coach and educator says. “We begin cheer Aug. 1 and end at the last basketball game in March.”
Those eight months for the 28 girls on the squad involve not only cheering at school football and basketball games, but also developing and perfecting complicated routines for competitions.
“Our team has had the honor of representing West Virginia at High School Nationals for the past two years,” Marino notes. “Both visits earned us a visit to semifinals while there.”
She adds, “Our team has also been WVSSAC region 4 champs in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 and region 4 runner-up in 2017. All five of those years we went to the state competition.”
The kind of commitment needed to reach that level of excellence is tremendous, not only for the cheerleaders themselves but also for the coaches and parents.
As the 2022-2023 season draws to a close, the cheer parents are already thinking about next season, in particular about the financial needs the cheer team will have.
“Last year, we started the Spring Craft Fair at the suggestion of team moms Pepper Arrowood, Katina Haught, and Janette Dawson,” Marino says. “These ladies, along with other parents and cheerleaders, worked hard to make it a success last year.”
Last year’s craft fair — like the upcoming one at the end of this month — consisted of a large variety of vendors from across the region converging on Liberty Square in Teays Valley.
“Kathy Eagle is the property manager of some empty buildings in Liberty Square and has been kind enough to let us use them for the past two years,” Marino says. “The craft fair was so successful last year for both HHS cheer and all 60 vendors that participated. The vendors applauded our cheer parents for being so organized with it.”
Marino is certain that this year’s event will be executed in just as smooth and organized a fashion as last year, thanks to her dedicated cheerleaders and their devoted parents.
“This year we are using the building beside Petco for the craft fair,” Marino states. “The space is a little smaller, but we will still have close to 50 vendors and the same delicious concessions and organization.”
At the March 25 event, the cheerleaders will sell hot dogs (donated by US Foods in Hurricane) paired with homemade chili and slaw.
Proceeds from concessions sales will go toward the purchase of HHS cheer uniforms, choreography fees, camp fees, and the trip to UCA Nationals in Orlando, Florida.
The booth rental fees from the almost 50 vendors represented will help offset those costs as well.
“We have a wide variety of vendors who will be on site from 9 (a.m.) to 4 (p.m.) on the 25th,” Marino says. “From Fancy Five Buck Fashion and Jeannie’s Wreaths, to Happiest Wax on Earth, Crafting Memaws, and Country Roads Cornhole, there will truly be something for everyone.”
For more information and for a complete list of vendors, visit the HHS Cheer Craft Fair on Facebook. This free event will be from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, in the building beside Petco in Liberty Square in Teays Valley.