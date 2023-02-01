HURRICANE — The Hurricane High School show choirs, Red Hot and Heat Wave, will host their 2023 championship competition on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the school.
Fourteen high schools will be represented on Saturday, including local choirs from Poca, Herbert Hoover, Capital, Buffalo, and Hurricane. Ohio show choirs scheduled to compete including Piqua, Solon, ETC Heid, and Teays Valley.
Saturday’s schedule of performances and other activities is as follows:
8:30 a.m.: ETC Heid School of Music Main Street Singers (Ohio)
9 a.m.: Buffalo High School Show Time
9:30 a.m.: Capital High School Voices In Perfection
10 a.m.: Poca High School Visual Volume
10:30 a.m.: Teays Valley (Ohio) High School Glamorous Edition
11 a.m.: ETC Heid School of Music Rouge
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Lunch
12:30 p.m.: Herbert Hoover High School High Impact
1:05 p.m.: Portsmouth (Ohio) High School Expressions
1:40 p.m.: Teays Valley (Ohio) High School Prominent Rendition
2:15 p.m.: ETC Heid School of Music (Ohio) All Americans
2:50 p.m.: Solon (Ohio) High School Music in Motion
3:25 p.m.: Piqua (Ohio) The Company
4 p.m.: Hurricane High School Red Hot (exhibition performance)
4:30 p.m.: Preliminary awards
4:45 p.m.: Dinner
5:30 p.m.: Hurricane High School Heat Wave (exhibition performance)
6 p.m.: Finalist #1
6:30 p.m.: Finalist #2
7 p.m.: Finalist #3
7:30 p.m.: Finalist #4
8 p.m.: Finalist #5
8:30 p.m.: Finalist #6
9:15 p.m.: Awards presentation.
All-day, come-and-go tickets are $20 each, available at the door on Saturday.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.