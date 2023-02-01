The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HURRICANE — The Hurricane High School show choirs, Red Hot and Heat Wave, will host their 2023 championship competition on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the school.

Fourteen high schools will be represented on Saturday, including local choirs from Poca, Herbert Hoover, Capital, Buffalo, and Hurricane. Ohio show choirs scheduled to compete including Piqua, Solon, ETC Heid, and Teays Valley.

