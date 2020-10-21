HURRICANE — When the 135-year-old building at 2803 Main St. in Hurricane was being renovated a few years ago, a hidden creek was found running under it.
Finding a creek under the historic structure was quite a shock at first to its then owners, Steve Neu and Karen Workman. But shock turned to inspiration, and Hidden Creek Mercantile was born.
Although literal water no longer runs under the building, there is still a hidden creek that issues from now owner Mary Zigmond’s business. It is an undercurrent of service that flows out to the surrounding community.
Zigmond likes to talk about service. A lot.
“My motivation for purchasing Hidden Creek Mercantile was to continue service to our community, as well as to preserve the history of this 135-year-old building,” the Chapmanville, West Virginia, native states.
Built only a few years after the Statue of Liberty arrived in New York City and “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” was published, the Hidden Creek building has been home to a variety of businesses over the years. The painstaking remodeling completed by Neu and Workman recovered a beautiful tin ceiling and unearthed glass bottles dating back to Prohibition.
“Stepping inside this building really transports you back in time,” Zigmond says.
But the physical structure isn’t what is most important to her.
It’s the people. The people she serves through her small business.
“I truly enjoy and consider it an honor to serve people,” she says. “Whether I can help them celebrate a life event or be there for them during the hard times, I am blessed to be able to do that.”
Zigmond, who earned her marketing degree from WVU and worked as a sales representative for several companies, has been serving the community for years as the owner of Hurricane Floral.
“My two businesses complement one another, I believe, and they allow me to serve the community in several capacities. I am so blessed that I get to do what I love, even though some days are hard.”
COVID-19 has certainly resulted in some challenging days for Zigmond’s businesses. Hidden Creek Mercantile was closed from the beginning of COVID until its recent reopening on Oct. 15.
Zigmond is excited to greet and serve her community again.
Hidden creeks still flow.
“We are excited to welcome old friends back and to make some new friends, as well,” she says. “We think our customers are going to love the updated menu, the new farmer’s market section, and the ice cream and candy selection that takes you back to the good ol’ days.”
Ashley Alford Glance, president of the Putnam Chamber of Commerce, is excited that Hidden Creek has reopened, too.
“The entrepreneurial spirit is strong in Putnam County,” Glance says. “To have places like Hidden Creek Mercantile continue to grow and expand under Mary Zigmond’s ownership is something that the Putnam County Chamber is really proud of.”
She adds, “As a customer, I like shopping at places where there is a variety of locally made products and where I can support a local entrepreneur. At Hidden Creek, you can always find unique gift ideas or regular day-to-day items; there really is something for everyone. The food there is also delicious.”
Hidden Creek Mercantile is a unique shopping and dining experience in Hurricane. One side of the business is referred to as “The Merc,” where locally made products such as clothing, jewelry, home goods and bath products are for sale. The other side is an eatery and market.
“The eatery and market emphasize locally grown farmer’s produce, jams, jellies, and condiments,” Zigmond explains. “We serve a variety of foods, including our famous chicken salad and bread pudding. Our ice cream is always a hit, with pumpkin ice cream bound to be a favorite this autumn.”
Sure to be popular this fall also is the revised menu and a to-go cooler for families who need to grab a quick meal out.
Located upstairs is The Copper Room, an event space designed to serve community members in a variety of ways.
“The Copper Room is available for business meetings, weddings, showers, birthdays, and other get-togethers,” Zigmond says. “The Copper Room can accommodate up to 100 people, and we offer in-house catering.”
Providing a place for the community to gather is something that Zigmond is delighted to do.
“Before COVID, we were hosting events such as cooking and flower-arranging classes,” she recalls. “We were having live artisan demonstrations, as well as live music. Various organizations were hosting community events here.”
Zigmond hopes that Hidden Creek will be the locale for many such events in the days to come.
“We are excited to bring back community events as soon as possible,” she states, adding, “For Halloween, we have a haunted dinner experience. Watch our Facebook page for more details.”
Meanwhile, Zigmond thinks often of that hidden creek. Not the one that used to run under her building. But the one that flows from her to others in her community.
“I love my community. I love watching grandmothers with their grandchildren enjoying ice cream cones on our ‘horse saddles.’ I love participating in fundraisers and helping the community raise money to help a group in need.”
She continues, “And I love that God has given me the opportunity through Hidden Creek to serve others and to be a blessing to our community.”
Glance echoes Zigmond’s love for community and urges others to support Hidden Creek Mercantile as well as other local businesses.
“2020 has been difficult for many. As we enter into the season of giving, the best way that you can show your support of our local businesses is to shop and dine locally. By doing so, you are helping your friends and neighbors.”
The current hours for Hidden Creek Mercantile are as follows: Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m., for brunch and lunch. Hours will be extended during the holiday season. For more information or to contact Hidden Creek Mercantile, check them out on their Facebook page.