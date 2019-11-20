Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male Gamer of the Week to senior, Christian Hill of the Hurricane High School football team.
At the conclusion of regular season football action, the Hurricane Redskins found themselves back in the playoffs despite a season in which most things seemed to go the wrong way for them. A big 38-12 victory on Friday, Nov. 8 over St. Albans ensured Hurricane one of the 16 spots in the AAA Playoffs. The main contributing factor in the Skins’ key win was senior tailback, Christian Hill.
Hill, who has been a mainstay in the Hurricane backfield for several years, ran wild in the first half with 21 carries for 176 yards and 2 scores to help Hurricane build a 24-7 lead. He finished the game with 27 carries for 214 yards and cracked the 1,000 yard barrier for the third time in his excellent high school career.
Through the 10-game regular season, Hill totaled 196 carries for 1,026 yards and 12 TDs. This senior campaign was enough to lift him over 4,000 yards for his high school career, stamping him as one of the Redskins all-time leading rushers.
Hurricane as the 14-seed unfortunately fell to the 3-seed Spring Valley in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday.
Hill acknowledged that while this season has had its ups and downs, everyone’s record is 0-0 once the playoffs start.
“I’ve definitely learned from this season that a team’s record doesn’t always reflect how good they really are. We are 4-6 heading into the post-season and have had so many games that could have gone the other way and we’d be looking at a very different result. So you just take those games on the chin and learn from them. There’s a clean slate for everyone now and I feel that if we play up to our potential, we can make some noise in the playoffs.”
Speaking with Hill, you get a sense of the determination and competitive drive that he has. Coach Jeremy Taylor spoke to Hill’s grit and what he means for the team. “Christian always gives everything he’s got. Good or bad, it will never be from a lack of him trying. He’s a tough kid that cares deeply. He’d carry the ball 100 times a game if we’d let him. He’s probably the best tailback that we’ve had here at Hurricane.”
Christian stated that football is a stress reliever for him and gives him that outlet away from all the hardships one faces in everyday life.
“If I have other things going on with school or family, I know that I can get out on the field and allow all of that to fade away. When I’m out there, I get lost in the game and it just relieves any stresses I might have.”
He has played the game from the tender age of 4 and expresses a desire to continue playing once he graduates high school.
“The plan is to play in college. I have been in contact with a lot of schools, so I’m just trying to figure out which would be the best situation for me and which team really wants me to be a part of their program the most.”
In addition to football, Christian has also been a member of Link Crew and the track team. He made sure to point out his mother as his inspiration for the all of the things he faces in life as she is the one who has pushed him and fought for him to be where he is today.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald.