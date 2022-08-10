The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20210823_hd_booksale
People browse though the fiction section as the Hilltop Book Sale takes place on Aug. 22, 2021, at the Huntington Museum of Art.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Hilltop Book Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 at the Huntington Museum of Art.

Hilltop Book Fair is a fundraiser for the museum. Admission is $5 on Saturday and free on Sunday. Volunteers and HMA staff members sort and arrange the used books by categories before the fair. Shoppers can find children’s books, mysteries, romances, art books and more.

