HURRICANE — As the Lenten season continues, and as Easter draws near, consider joining Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church (MUMC) for one of their Holy Week worship services and events.
There will be a prayer walk labyrinth at the church every day through Sunday, April 9, between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at 7 p.m., the church will hold a Maundy Thursday worship service remembering the Last Supper Jesus had with the disciples. Friday, April 7, beginning at 6:30 p.m. and going until 8 p.m., Forrest Burdette MUMC will lead a walkthrough experience where participants will be guided through ten stations that depict the journey Jesus took from the verdict of death to Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross. Finally, Pastor Joe Kenaston will conclude the Holy Week festivities with an Easter celebration service on Sunday, April 9, at 10:30 a.m., preceded by a potluck breakfast at 9:15 a.m.
Forrest Burdette MUMC has been an active part of the Hurricane community for over 100 years, and the Sunday worship services offer a refreshing blend of traditional practices with intergenerational components. As a congregation, Forrest Burdette MUMC is dedicated to service, community, creating a sense of belonging for all, and sharing Christ’s love.
Children have the unique opportunity to join family in the sanctuary each Sunday morning before heading off to Children’s Church. Youth meet each week to play games, lead community projects, and participate in Bible study. Forrest Burdette MUMC has a growing young adult population, and it has something to offer every member of the family. This Easter season is the perfect time to check out Forrest Burdette MUMC because there will be special guests and experiences occurring throughout Holy Week, as mentioned above.
Not only is Forrest Burdette MUMC an active congregation of the Hurricane community today, but it has a rich history within this community. Beginning as a small home group in 1890, the first Methodist Society of Hurricane was dedicated to community involvement and extending the blessing given to them by God. In 1915, the church building was built, and the church’s impact was elevated. In 1918, the church was dedicated to the memory of Forrest Burdette, a member of the church and young veteran who passed away in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Over 100 years later, Forrest Burdette MUMC remains as a pillar within the Hurricane community.
Join Forrest Burdette MUMC in person, online via the website (www.forrestburdette.com), and on Facebook and other socials (@fbmumc). The church email is office@forrestburdette.com and the phone number is 304-562-5903.
David Westfall is Minister of Youth and Young Adults at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church.
