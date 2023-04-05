The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HURRICANE — As the Lenten season continues, and as Easter draws near, consider joining Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church (MUMC) for one of their Holy Week worship services and events.

There will be a prayer walk labyrinth at the church every day through Sunday, April 9, between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at 7 p.m., the church will hold a Maundy Thursday worship service remembering the Last Supper Jesus had with the disciples. Friday, April 7, beginning at 6:30 p.m. and going until 8 p.m., Forrest Burdette MUMC will lead a walkthrough experience where participants will be guided through ten stations that depict the journey Jesus took from the verdict of death to Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross. Finally, Pastor Joe Kenaston will conclude the Holy Week festivities with an Easter celebration service on Sunday, April 9, at 10:30 a.m., preceded by a potluck breakfast at 9:15 a.m.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you