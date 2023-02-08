St. ALBANS — The St. Albans Historical Society invites everyone to its next meeting, where they will take a closer look at the Amandaville Junior Grays.
The meeting is set for 2 p.m. on Feb. 12 at 404 4th Ave., St. Albans. It will last about two hours, so attendees will be home in plenty of time for the Super Bowl.
Three to four members of the Amandaville Junior Grays, seen in the accompanying photo, will be present to speak about their days of playing baseball in a challenging time.
“These men and their stories are amazing. Many of them played professional, college, and military baseball. They helped to resurrect the baseball program at West Virginia State College. Because they were a team of mostly Black youth playing baseball in the 1950s, they had a lot of challenges to overcome and you’ll hear about those at our meeting,” Denise Ash, president of the St. Albans Historical Society, said in a news release. “One of my favorite quotes was, ‘We were Black boys playing against white men, and we were winning.’”
Former players Don Epps, Sonny Smith and Ralph Dudley have committed to speak at the meeting, and there will possibly one more former player in attendance.
Everyone is welcome and invited to the free event.
