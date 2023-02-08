The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Amandaville Junior Grays.jpg

Members of the Amandaville Junior Grays pictured in this 1950 photo will speak at the Feb. 12 meeting of the St. Albans Historical Society. The event is free, and everyone is welcome.

 Submitted photo

St. ALBANS — The St. Albans Historical Society invites everyone to its next meeting, where they will take a closer look at the Amandaville Junior Grays.

The meeting is set for 2 p.m. on Feb. 12 at 404 4th Ave., St. Albans. It will last about two hours, so attendees will be home in plenty of time for the Super Bowl.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.