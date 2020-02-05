HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art’s 2020 Museum Ball, presented by Mountain Health Network, begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and continues until midnight. The theme for the event is “The Emerald City of Oz” as based on the “Oz” books by L. Frank Baum.
Food stations for the Museum Ball will be open from 6 to 9 p.m., with heavy hors d’oeuvres by 21 at the Frederick; entrees, vegetarian entrees and sides by Cabell Huntington Hospital; salads by Julian’s Market; breads by Nomada; and desserts by Paula Vega Cakes.
Music will be provided by Santa Cruz Band.
HMA 2020 Museum Ball hosts are Mr. Sean “Corky” and Mrs. Beth “Buffy” Hammers; Mr. Michael and Mrs. Meliss Mullins; Dr. Joseph and Mrs. Mary Shapiro; Dr. Kyle and Mrs. Missy Smith; and Dr. Michael and Mrs. Paula Vega.
As part of the event, HMA is hosting a silent auction.
The Museum Ball is a black tie event. Valet parking is available courtesy of Cabell Huntington Hospital. Free souvenir photographs for those attending the event will be taken by West Virginia Photo Booth.
The Museum Ball is a major fundraiser for the Huntington Museum of Art. Money raised by the Museum Ball goes toward general operating expenses. Guest tickets are $300 per person and are limited due to high demand. For more information or to inquire about guest tickets, contact Rebecca Stephens at 304-529-2701, ext. 327. No refunds.
HMA is fully accessible.