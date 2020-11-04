HUNTINGTON — Because of COVID-19 concerns, the Huntington Museum of Art Museum Store will change its holiday preview from a single day to a six-day event to limit the number of people in attendance at any time.
Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 3, and running through Sunday, Nov. 8, the holiday preview will offer a chance to get an early start on holiday shopping while focusing on social distancing.
During the six-day sale, museum members are eligible for a one-time savings of 20% on purchases, including consignment items.
“The Huntington Museum of Art wants to continue the tradition of offering a holiday preview in the Museum Store and thought that expanding the number of days for the event will allow people to visit and maintain social distancing,” said HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming in a release. “This event offers a significant savings to museum members, as we do not ordinarily offer discounts on consignment art works.”
During the holiday preview, decorations and gift items will be highlighted along with artwork by regional artists. In addition, the Museum Store features estate jewelry, apparel, scarves, books, toys and more.
Visitors to the Holiday Preview will be able to visit the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory and HMA’s current exhibits as well. Free Tuesdays in 2020 are generously sponsored by Macy’s.
HMA is requiring everyone to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines, and no refreshments will be offered. In addition, to limit the number of visitors inside the museum at the same time, HMA is using the online ticketing system Eventbrite. This free service allows visitors to acquire tickets using their smartphone, tablet or home computer. Anyone needing assistance with this process can call the museum at 304-529-2701 for help. For Member Mornings Eventbrite tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com or www.hmoa.org. For free general admission Eventbrite tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com or www.hmoa.org.For the time being, the Museum will not have evening hours on Macy’s Free Tuesdays and will be closed between the hours of noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for cleaning.
From Tuesday to Friday, morning visits will be reserved for museum members, while anyone may visit from 1 to 5 p.m. during regular weekday afternoon hours and 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday (closed noon to 1 p.m. for cleaning) and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. HMA is closed to the public on Mondays.
For more information, visit www.hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.