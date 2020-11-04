HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will present a free virtual Walter Gropius Master Artist Ceramic Symposium Nov. 5-8.
The symposium will feature six ceramic artists — Linda Christianson, Justin Donofrio, Sanam Emami, Chris Gustin, and Michael Hunt and Naomi Dalglish of Bandana Pottery.
The symposium begins at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 with a free online public video lecture series, featuring all six Walter Gropius Master Artists and narrated by HMA Visual Artist in Residence Kathleen Kneafsey.
To view these virtual programs, visit hmoa.org and click on the Ceramic Symposium tab at the top of the home page or go to HMA’s Facebook page.
A free virtual symposium workshop featuring artist demonstrations will take place on Friday, Nov. 6, and Saturday, Nov. 7. The schedule features Linda Christianson on Nov. 6, at 10 a.m.; Justin Donofrio on Nov. 6 at noon; Sanam Emami on Nov. 6 at 2 p.m.; Chris Gustin on Nov. 7 at 10 a.m.; and Michael Hunt and Naomi Dalglish of Bandana Pottery on Nov. 7 at noon.
The Symposium concludes Sunday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m., with a free virtual gallery walk led by Kneafsey through the Walter Gropius Master Artists’ exhibition at HMA.
This exhibition continues on view through Dec. 6 at HMA.