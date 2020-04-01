HUNTINGTON — On most late March days, Marshall football coach Doc Holliday would be preaching teamwork to his group of Thundering Herd football players.
Instead, March 2020 has brought about more talk about “Teams” work as he and his staff navigate the coronavirus outbreak that has shut down their spring practice schedule.
Holliday said Marshall’s staff is utilizing the Microsoft Teams app as a major resource for the staff to conduct virtual position meetings with their respective position groups.
“Technology is amazing right now with what you can do,” Holliday said. “They can actually have a staff meeting and players meeting and everyone be at home.”
NCAA rules allow teams to have two hours a week with players in meeting times, which has been utilized to resume business as close to normal as possible.
Even though the team can’t be on the field going over its initial preparations for the 2020 season, the coaches are using technology to analyze film while giving the players mental repetitions gained through breakdown of film.
Those clips can be uploaded to the app and broken down with coaches and players alike joining in the discussion.
“You can get all your players on there at the same time and interact,” Holliday said. “You can talk ball and do the whole thing, just like you are sitting in a meeting room.”
Microsoft announced earlier this month that their partnership with the NFL had expanded to include Teams as the league’s official communication platform, and that contract has filtered its way into the collegiate realm also.
Holliday said that Marshall student-athletes have already been utilizing Teams, which makes it a viable option for players because of their familiarity.
There was no sitting around for Holliday and his staff once the stoppage to spring practice was enforced. The staff went through meetings to make sure everyone knew how to use the technology to their advantage as they wait to find out when they can possibly take the field to prepare for the 2020 season.
“Last week, we made sure every coach on our staff understood how to use it,” Holliday said. “You can incorporate cut-ups and a lot of things within it as well. With the technology and all those kinds of things, we’re able to communicate with our kids every day.”
Marshall offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey is one of several coaches who have utilized Teams and other methods to not only go over gameplans, but also stay involved in the players’ lives while they are separated from campus due to the coronavirus shutdown.
“The hardest part of it is not being able to see your guys,” Cramsey said. “You go on these systems and it’s the best thing we can do right now, but you want to be more into these kids lives. You’re invested in them. You worry about them academically, you worry about them as people.
“The quarterbacks and myself have a FaceTime chat every night and it’s only a few minutes, but it’s to make sure they are doing OK. Are you missing out football-wise? Yes, but you are missing your guys, too. Microsoft Teams allows you to do that some, too, which is good.”
Cramsey added that just because there is no on-site teaching going on, that doesn’t stop the team from going through its normal spring routine of not only refining their knowledge of the offense from the previous year, but also installing new wrinkles that will be part of the gameplan in the upcoming season.
“Offensively, what we do when we get them on the system is go through the install for that practice,” Cramsey said. “The install plans were set and the practice schedules, so it’s easy for us to go through the day-one install and then the next time you get them on, go on to day-two install. That install stuff can take probably a month of these meetings to get everything installed on the mental side of it.
“For where we are right now in the world, that’s the best that we can do. As much as everyone would like to be out there making mistakes and correcting those mistakes, watching young kids develop and older kids get better, it’s where we are now and we just want to maximize what we’re allowed to do. We want to get these guys ready for when things pick back up.”
For Marshall’s football players, being on Teams is going to become a major norm within their lives.
Marshall University classes start back on Monday with Teams being utilized in many classroom settings as the way for players to take part in their studies.
Once that starts, Holliday said that the staff will continue to use the technology to move forward as a program.
“They start their classes on Monday, so we’re having staff meetings over that and recruiting on FaceTime and everything we can possibly do,” Holliday said.