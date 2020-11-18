SCOTT DEPOT — On Friday, Nov. 6, middle school and high school students spent the night outside in cardboard boxes at Teays Valley Church of God. Students were sponsored for the event by church and community members with monetary and food donations. The goal of the event was to raise support for the Christian Community Cupboard and also served to give the students an opportunity to experience, in part, what a homeless person goes through each day.
The event raised more than $2,200 and 300 pounds of food for the Christian Community Cupboard in Hurricane.
“I could not be prouder of the kids who participated,” Jedd Worline, the church’s youth pastor, said in a news release. “The kids were reminded how blessed each of them is and how from that blessing they have a responsibility to care for others.”
The focus of the Teays Valley Church of God’s “Move Student Ministries” is to be on the move in their community to share the love of Jesus Christ.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step, in Scott Depot.