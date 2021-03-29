HOMETOWN — Learning to ride a bike was once a rite of passage for a child.
Many of us eagerly awaited the day that we would remove those cumbersome training wheels and take off; riding a bike signaled a certain amount of freedom and independence. Solo bike trips to the park or a friend’s house were a customary part of childhood.
Krista Smith, physical education teacher at Hometown Elementary, said she believes that riding a bike teaches many lifelong skills, in addition to gaining independence.
“Riding a bike teaches balance and hand-eye coordination, and it helps kids learn to follow directions and be aware of their surroundings,” she said.
Despite all of the benefits that riding a bike provides for a child, children across West Virginia and America are not learning to ride bikes as frequently anymore.
Breiane Williams, a campaign marketing specialist for the Strider Education Foundation, states: “Only one in four children under 17 will ride a bike even once this year. Kids under 18 are spending up to seven hours per day on screens, not including school work, and that was before COVID-19.”
These startling trends influenced the formation of the Strider Education Foundation in 2017. This 501(c)(3) nonprofit’s primary purpose is to equip schools and organizations to teach children how to ride bikes.
“All Kids Bike is a national movement led by the Strider Education Foundation,” Williams explains. “The Learn-to-Ride program equips schools with everything they need to teach children how to ride: teacher training and certification, a structured eight-lesson curriculum, a fleet of Strider 14x Bikes, Pedal Conversion Kits, fully-adjustable helmets, and a five-year support plan.”
She continues, “We place these programs into schools for free, using donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations.”
Since March of 2018, All Kids Bike has launched programs in 39 states and a total of 288 schools. Over 50,000 kids have been taught to ride a bike thanks to this national program.
Some of the children benefiting from the program live in West Virginia. Six schools in West Virginia currently are participating in the All Kids Bike Program: Buckhannon Academy in Buckhannon; Confidence Elementary in Liberty; Hurricane Town Elementary in Hurricane; Madison Elementary in Wheeling; Center McMechen Elementary in McMechen; and McNinch Primary School in Moundsville.
Hometown Elementary in Red House hopes to be the seventh school added to that list.
“Many of our Hometown students don’t own a bicycle or if they do, they don’t have a safe place to ride,” Krista Smith explains. “The All Kids Bike program would give students the opportunity to learn to ride and to be equipped with the skills they need.”
Smith, a veteran teacher of 16 years and a resident of Winfield, first learned about All Kids Bike last spring.
“Last year was my first at Hometown,” she recalls. “Prior to getting certified to teach P.E. and special education, I was an elementary classroom teacher for years. Teaching P.E. gives me the opportunity to teach kids lifelong skills, like how to be good sports and how to stay active.”
She adds, “I applied for a grant to the All Kids Bike program because biking is an activity our students can enjoy for the rest of their lives.”
Breiane Williams agrees.
“We at the Strider Education Foundation believe that learning to ride a bike builds a confidence that changes everything! Riding increases health and happiness, expands opportunities, and creates a can-do attitude for life.”
Williams elaborates, “Biking opens up a kid’s world, enabling them to get from point A to point B, and encourages them to get outside and re-engage with nature. Learning to ride a bike is not only a skill to serve kids through life, but a hobby that increases overall wellbeing. Biking also brings confidence, focus, and determination to students in the classroom and community.”
All Kids Bike offers Early Learning and Inclusive Learning bike programs, as well as Traffic Safety and STEM-aligned courses, but the Kindergarten P.E. Program is the central initiative.
“We firmly believe that learning to ride a bike is the single most important skill a kid can learn in kindergarten P.E. class,” Williams asserts.
Smith hopes that she will be teaching that important skill to her P.E. classes at Hometown Elementary soon.
But first, her school must raise $3,300 to receive the complete All Kids Bike Kindergarten P.E. Program (18 bikes, helmets, and kickstands along with the Learn-To-Ride curriculum).
“I am excited and hopeful that we will be able to raise the money to implement this wonderful program,” Smith says. “It would give my kids some of the new experiences they crave.”
It would also give them the keys to unlock that childhood rite of passage.
If you would like to donate, go to Hometown Elementary’s crowdfunding page at support.allkidsbike.org/putnam-county-schools or send a check to Strider Education Foundation, Inc. at 2221 North Plaza Drive, Rapid City, South Dakota 57702 and write “Hometown Elementary” on the memo line. If you would like more information about Strider Education Foundation or All Kids Bike, check out www.allkidsbike.org, email info@allkidsbike.org, or call 605-956-3877.