HOMETOWN — Hometown Elementary is pleased to be selected as one of only 20 workplaces statewide to receive a $1,000 grant to support workplace wellness. These grants are made possible by Active Southern West Virginia and WV Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease.
By receiving this award, Hometown Elementary will be better able to support the health and well-being of our staff through creative wellness initiatives such as yoga and mindfulness activities. As part of the grant, an employee from Hometown Elementary will also receive certification in CDC Work@Health Employer Training. This 6-week evidence-based course gives participants the tools and education to develop and sustain a workplace wellness program for years to come.
According to Principal Barbara Black, the pandemic has affected staff as well as students and their families. To help relieve some of the stresses associated with virtual learning, Hometown Elementary Staff will participate in yoga and mindfulness activities as part of this grant. We will be working with Moxie Fitness located in Hurricane.
These grants are awarded by Active Southern West Virginia (Active SWV) in partnership with WV Division of Public Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD). Active SWV is a non-profit providing an ecosystem of physical activity for the residents of southern West Virginia by offering programs led by trained volunteers from within the communities they serve. One piece of this ecosystem is Workplace Wellness.
“We spend a significant portion of our lives at work. It’s important we don’t wait until we’re home to consider our wellness,” says Veronica Crosier, Active SWV Workplace Wellness Director, “With these grants, we hope to supply the tools and ignite the inspiration needed for workplaces to kick off a sustainable wellness program for their employees.”
Employee health and well-being should be a priority for workplaces. A structured workplace wellness program makes this prioritization easy, creating a culture of wellness. When employees’ health is valued, employers can expect to see higher productivity, increased morale, and much more.
To learn more about workplace wellness grants through Active SWV, or starting your own workplace wellness program, visit www.activeswv.org or contact Veronica Crosier at veronica@activeswv.com.