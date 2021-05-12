INSTITUTE, W.Va. — For nearly a decade, a shrinking group of veterans has dedicated itself to honoring fallen service members at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Institute, West Virginia.
“… When everybody first signed up, there were 23 people prior to Memorial Day of 2012. Over time, we’ve lost a few and this year alone we lost two members,” said Don Ryan, president of the cemetery’s honor guard.
The Donel C. Kinnard cemetery opened Memorial Day 2012, but before it did, it sought help from local veterans to put together an honor guard to assist with funeral services.
The primary purpose for the honor guard is to provide funeral honors for fallen comrades and to guard national monuments. An honor guard may also serve as the “guardians of the colors” by displaying and escorting the national flag on ceremonial occasions at official state functions.
Ryan has experience as a former Air Force Honor Guard member in Washington, D.C., and also served on the Presidential Guard, even taking part in the ceremony for the late President Dwight D. Eisenhower in March 1969.
He said he was one of the only volunteers to have long-term experience and used his knowledge to help train the rest of the honor guard at the local cemetery. Eventually, he became president of the group.
Today, members range from 65 to 86 years of age and the group has between 15 and 17 full-time members available on any given day. Ryan said he knows it is important to keep the group going so they can keep providing funeral services for veterans who have died, but they’ll need new members to do so.
“For a full casket service, with seven firing rifles, the playing of taps and a commander, you need 15 people. If it’s a cremation, that number can drop down to three or four people,” Ryan said.
The honor guard is outfitted through a partnership with the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance, and their World War II-style rifles are provided by an Army group based in Illinois.
They have honored veterans, sometimes appearing in as many as eight funerals in a week’s time, by firing their weapons, playing taps and folding the flag when necessary if other branches of the military are not in attendance to present it to the next of kin.
“Every veteran that is honorably discharged is entitled to this service, this honor that is bestowed upon him and his family, and we focus on that veteran,” Ryan said.
So that’s where the focus stays, he added, recalling a cold, winter funeral service where the honor guard’s role was placed later in the order of service, behind a long-winded minister.
“He had a three-ring binder and was only on page three, and we’re standing out there freezing. The administrator at the time looked at me and nodded,” said Ryan. “I called (the honor guard) to attention and we fired off our weapons, played taps, folded the flag, presented it to the family and then she told the minister he could continue.”
From that day forward, the honor guard has done its part first in the ceremony, highlighting the importance of properly honoring their fellow veterans.
“We are here to honor the veteran, not to receive a call to go to heaven, so we’re going to do a veteran service first and then they can stay there as long as the cemetery allows,” Ryan said. “We wanted to push the point that this is for the veterans.”
Not all members are able to participate in every service, but Ryan said he doesn’t want that to deter any honorably discharged veteran from volunteering with the honor guard.
“As long as you can participate at some point, whether that’s once a week or once a month, we’re glad to have the help. Obviously, we want you to come as much as you can,” he said.
Per U.S. Department of Defense regulations, a minimum of two honor guard members is required to conduct a funeral service. Ryan says his guard runs between six and eight deep at just about every service.
In addition to assisting in funeral services at Donel C. Kinnard Cemetery, Ryan said the honor guard does off-site funerals as well as community events such as parades and educational events in local elementary schools.
The current honor guard is made of members primarily in the Charleston area, including South Charleston, Charleston, Nitro and St. Albans. A handful of members are from the Parkersburg and Buffalo areas.
Ryan said they are focusing their recruiting efforts in Kanawha, Putnam, Clay, Boone and Lincoln counties. Any veteran interested in volunteering can contact the cemetery for more information.
The Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery is located on a 348-acre plot of land in Institute, West Virginia.
The cemetery is named after U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Senior Chief Donel C. Kinnard, a decorated Vietnam veteran whose awards include the Navy Cross, seven Purple Hearts and the Bronze Star.
After he retired from the U.S. Navy at the end of his 22-year career, Kinnard became an advocate for veterans’ issues throughout the state. He was appointed chairman of the West Virginia Veterans Council and served as chairman of the West Virginia State Veterans Cemetery Organization and the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Home Committee.
At his request, following his death Feb. 14, 2009, his ashes were held until the new state veterans cemetery was completed. The state of West Virginia honored him as the first veteran interred in the cemetery that bears his name.