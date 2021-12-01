BATON ROUGE, La. — The following Marshall University students recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Sarah Smith of Glenwood
Adeoluwa Adeluola of Huntington
MaKenzee Bell of Huntington
Faith Bonyak of Huntington
Sarah Bryan of Huntington
Robert Dean III of Huntington
Adria Fox Fox of Huntington
Lauren Gaal of Huntington
Cortney Hamons of Huntington
Jake Kuzbel of Huntington
Georgiana Logan of Huntington
Megan Marshall of Huntington
Ethan Matovich of Huntington
Jordan McGee of Huntington
Margie McInerney of Huntington
Molly O’Callaghan of Huntington
Kevin Reger of Huntington
Deja Robinson of Huntington
Roozbeh Salary of Huntington
Komal Sodhi of Huntington
Patricia Weir of Huntington
Jason Winegar of Huntington
Robert Ellison of Hurricane
Jaiden Reed of Hurricane
Hallie Knipp of Kenova
Madeline Merritt of Lesage
Amanda Preece of Wayne
Payton Salmons of Wayne
They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines.
Since its founding, more than 1.5 million members have been initiated into Phi Kappa Phi. Each year, Phi Kappa Phi awards more than $1 million to outstanding students and members through graduate and dissertation fellowships, undergraduate study abroad grants, funding for post-baccalaureate development, and grants for local, national and international literacy initiatives.
