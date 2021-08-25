Through a grant from the West Virginia Humanities Council, the Rivers To Ridges Heritage Trail recently installed an interpretive historical marker in the city of Nitro’s Living Memorial Park. The marker provides visitors a brief history of the city and what can be found in the city’s Wars Museum, which is located around the corner from the marker. Pictured, from left, are Lowell Wilks OG Rivers to Rivers Heritage Trail; Carmen Kostelansky, Nitro Wars Museum; and Dave Casebolt, Nitro mayor.
